Air Defense Systems Down Drone Attempting to Fly Over Moscow - Mayor

A drone attempted to fly over Moscow, but was downed by the air defense system, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.
2023-08-11T08:38+0000
2023-08-11T08:38+0000
2023-08-11T08:47+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone
moscow
russia
"A drone attempted to fly over the city. The air defense system eliminated it. No one was injured when debris fell ... There was no serious damage. Emergency services are working on the spot," Sobyanin on Telegram.Kiev tried to attack an object in Moscow with a drone on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the drone was suppressed by means of electronic warfare.The UAV was suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in a forest area in the west of the capital."As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there are no casualties and no damage, the statement added.Flight restrictions introduced at the Vnukovo Airport early on Friday have been lifted since 10:50 a.m. local time (07:50 GMT), the airport is operating normally, the press service told Sputnik.Earlier on Friday, the emergency services told Sputnik that Vnukovo was temporarily closed, tentatively, due to a drone. The Moscow Vnukovo airport confirmed to Sputnik that it had introduced restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft on Friday morning, adding that some flights were redirected to other air harbors."Since 10:50, flight restrictions have been lifted. As of now, the airport is operating normally," the press service said.
moscow
russia
08:38 GMT 11.08.2023 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 11.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A drone attempted to fly over Moscow, but was downed by the air defense system, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.
"A drone attempted to fly over the city. The air defense system eliminated it. No one was injured when debris fell ... There was no serious damage. Emergency services are working on the spot," Sobyanin on Telegram.
Kiev tried to attack an object in Moscow with a drone on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that the drone was suppressed by means of electronic warfare.
"This afternoon, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.
The UAV was suppressed by means of electronic warfare
and crashed in a forest area in the west of the capital.
"As a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there are no casualties and no damage, the statement added.
Flight restrictions introduced at the Vnukovo Airport
early on Friday have been lifted since 10:50 a.m. local time (07:50 GMT), the airport is operating normally, the press service told Sputnik.
Earlier on Friday, the emergency services told Sputnik that Vnukovo was temporarily closed, tentatively, due to a drone. The Moscow Vnukovo airport confirmed to Sputnik that it had introduced restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft on Friday morning, adding that some flights were redirected to other air harbors.
"Since 10:50, flight restrictions have been lifted. As of now, the airport is operating normally," the press service said.