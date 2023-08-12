https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/antonov-us-sanctions-against-russia-confirm-unreliability-of-us-centric-system-1112548846.html
Antonov: US Sanctions Against Russia Confirm Unreliability of US-Centric System
The latest US sanctions against Russia confirm the unreliability of the financial system centered on the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned four Russian businessmen and the country's top industry group on Friday. The ambassador added that the latest sanctions are an attempt by the US authorities to smooth over the growing criticism within the United States over the failure of the restrictive policy of the White House. "We see in this another attempt by US authorities to counter growing criticism with regard to the failure of the Administration's restrictive policy," Antonov said. The individuals sanctioned by the United States include businessmen Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, and Alexey Kuzmichev. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) was also placed under sanctions.
01:13 GMT 12.08.2023 (Updated: 01:16 GMT 12.08.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest US sanctions against Russia confirm the unreliability of the financial system centered on the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned four Russian businessmen and the country's top industry group on Friday.
"Western attacks on our economy are being effectively rebuffed. This allows Russian people to look to the future with confidence. And in the meantime, countries outside the notorious 'golden billion' are once again convinced of the insecurity and toxicity of the US-centered financial system," Antonov said, commenting on the sanctions.
The ambassador added that the latest sanctions are an attempt by the US authorities to smooth over the growing criticism within the United States over the failure of the restrictive policy of the White House.
"We see in this another attempt by US authorities to counter growing criticism with regard to the failure of the Administration’s restrictive policy," Antonov said.
"It is crystal clear even to local Russophobes that it has not been possible to bring down our economy and undermine Russia’s technological sovereignty. This fact was confirmed, in particular, by experts from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund."
The individuals sanctioned by the United States include businessmen Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, and Alexey Kuzmichev. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) was also placed under sanctions.
All four of the targeted individuals have served on the supervisory board of the Alfa Group Consortium, which OFAC described as one of the largest financial and investment conglomerates in Russia. They also were previously sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, according to the US Treasury data.
The US Treasury pointed out on Friday that RSPP was being sanctioned for its involvement in Russia’s technology sector and activities related to Moscow’s response to Western sanctions.