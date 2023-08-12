https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/antonov-us-sanctions-against-russia-confirm-unreliability-of-us-centric-system-1112548846.html

Antonov: US Sanctions Against Russia Confirm Unreliability of US-Centric System

Antonov: US Sanctions Against Russia Confirm Unreliability of US-Centric System

The latest US sanctions against Russia confirm the unreliability of the financial system centered on the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

2023-08-12T01:13+0000

2023-08-12T01:13+0000

2023-08-12T01:16+0000

world

anatoly antonov

russia

us sanctions

sanction

petr aven

mikhail fridman

german khan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103905880_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7c74dc28ba9c278de3f78e42a25c0d7.jpg

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned four Russian businessmen and the country's top industry group on Friday. The ambassador added that the latest sanctions are an attempt by the US authorities to smooth over the growing criticism within the United States over the failure of the restrictive policy of the White House. "We see in this another attempt by US authorities to counter growing criticism with regard to the failure of the Administration’s restrictive policy," Antonov said. The individuals sanctioned by the United States include businessmen Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, and Alexey Kuzmichev. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) was also placed under sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/ukraine-focused-on-terrorist-attacks-due-to-counteroffensive-failures-1112546207.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us sanctions, anti-russia sanctions, russian ambassador to the united states anatoly antonov, unreliability of the financial system