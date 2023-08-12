Three in 4 Democrats ‘Concerned’ About Biden's Job Performance at 80 - Poll

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/three-in-4-democrats-concerned-about-bidens-job-performance-at-80---poll-1112558419.html
A new poll reveals that 75% of Democrats are at least somewhat concerned about US President Joe Biden's age.
The exclusive survey conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed that 75% of Biden voters were at least to some degree "concerned" by the fact that he was 80. The division among 1,500 likely voters was greater about whether his age meant he should not be seeking reelection in 2024, with a total of 42% saying they agreed with the statement that Biden is "too old" to seek a second term. Only 14% of those sampled from August 5-6 said they were not concerned about how Biden’s age might affect his job performance, while 31% said they disagreed that he should not run for a second term. Biden has been reportedly sensitive about his age. If reelected, he would be 86 when leaving office in 2029. His close rival, former President Donald Trump, is 77 and would be 82 at the end of a potential second term.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large majority of Democrats have admitted to being worried about US President Joe Biden’s ability to discharge his duties in office given his age, a poll published Saturday showed.
The exclusive survey conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed that 75% of Biden voters were at least to some degree "concerned" by the fact that he was 80.
The division among 1,500 likely voters was greater about whether his age meant he should not be seeking reelection in 2024, with a total of 42% saying they agreed with the statement that Biden is "too old" to seek a second term.
Only 14% of those sampled from August 5-6 said they were not concerned about how Biden’s age might affect his job performance, while 31% said they disagreed that he should not run for a second term.
Biden has been reportedly sensitive about his age. If reelected, he would be 86 when leaving office in 2029. His close rival, former President Donald Trump, is 77 and would be 82 at the end of a potential second term.