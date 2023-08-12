International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/three-in-4-democrats-concerned-about-bidens-job-performance-at-80---poll-1112558419.html
Three in 4 Democrats ‘Concerned’ About Biden's Job Performance at 80 - Poll
Three in 4 Democrats ‘Concerned’ About Biden's Job Performance at 80 - Poll
A new poll reveals that 75% of Democrats are at least somewhat concerned about US President Joe Biden's age.
2023-08-12T19:16+0000
2023-08-12T19:16+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
democrats
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112113948_0:73:2920:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_93a8d4377e9e2472b707f26a05682d65.jpg
The exclusive survey conducted for Newsweek by Redfield &amp; Wilton Strategies revealed that 75% of Biden voters were at least to some degree "concerned" by the fact that he was 80. The division among 1,500 likely voters was greater about whether his age meant he should not be seeking reelection in 2024, with a total of 42% saying they agreed with the statement that Biden is "too old" to seek a second term. Only 14% of those sampled from August 5-6 said they were not concerned about how Biden’s age might affect his job performance, while 31% said they disagreed that he should not run for a second term. Biden has been reportedly sensitive about his age. If reelected, he would be 86 when leaving office in 2029. His close rival, former President Donald Trump, is 77 and would be 82 at the end of a potential second term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/corruption-case-did-joe-biden-benefit-from-hunters-cash-bonanza-1112543041.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/18/1112113948_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f61bb62364a605d352ff45cffa3d41b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden ,2024 election, is joe biden too old, how old is joe biden, is biden demented
joe biden ,2024 election, is joe biden too old, how old is joe biden, is biden demented

Three in 4 Democrats ‘Concerned’ About Biden's Job Performance at 80 - Poll

19:16 GMT 12.08.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A large majority of Democrats have admitted to being worried about US President Joe Biden’s ability to discharge his duties in office given his age, a poll published Saturday showed.
The exclusive survey conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed that 75% of Biden voters were at least to some degree "concerned" by the fact that he was 80.
The division among 1,500 likely voters was greater about whether his age meant he should not be seeking reelection in 2024, with a total of 42% saying they agreed with the statement that Biden is "too old" to seek a second term.
Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
Americas
Corruption Case: Did Joe Biden Benefit From Hunter's Cash Bonanza?
Yesterday, 17:50 GMT
Only 14% of those sampled from August 5-6 said they were not concerned about how Biden’s age might affect his job performance, while 31% said they disagreed that he should not run for a second term.
Biden has been reportedly sensitive about his age. If reelected, he would be 86 when leaving office in 2029. His close rival, former President Donald Trump, is 77 and would be 82 at the end of a potential second term.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала