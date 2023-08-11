https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/corruption-case-did-joe-biden-benefit-from-hunters-cash-bonanza-1112543041.html

Corruption Case: Did Joe Biden Benefit From Hunter's Cash Bonanza?

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family. Does the expose cast a shadow on President Joe Biden?

House GOP investigators released a third bank records memorandum as part of their investigation into the family of President Joe Biden on August 9. The memorandum indicated that during Joe Biden's vice presidency, his family collected over $20 million from Ukrainian, Kazakh, Chinese, Russian, and Romanian nationals in exchange for protection, assistance, and access to the then-veep. According to the investigators, Joe Biden's son, Hunter, was selling the family "brand" for top dollar."It is without question that Joe Biden is the head of the influence-peddling scheme that has enriched his family to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. What is equally troubling is this is not a secret to the US intelligence community that has actively fought to conceal from the public that the president has been compromised for a very long time. America has been for sale by the Biden family for years as that is now clear from bank records obtained by the Oversight Committee," the commentator argued.Did Joe Biden Benefit From His Son's Business?The GOP-led committee's release has prompted a lively debate in the US press with liberal-leaning news outlets arguing that the incumbent president had not profited personally from Hunter's alleged influence-peddling schemes. For their part, US conservative media is insisting that Joe "absolutely" benefited from his son's foreign business.To back their claim, the conservatives unearthed Hunter's old message, emanating from the so-called "laptop from hell" in which the younger Biden complained that his father had taken "half" of his "salary". In addition, 2010 emails between Hunter Biden and his business partner Eric Schwerin apparently showed that Hunter paid some of his father's bills and spent money on house repairs for Joe when the latter was vice president.Other conservative commentators refer to a May 13, 2017, email to Hunter and his business partners in which one of the participants of the deal outlined an equity breakdown in which 10% of the lucrative CEFC joint venture would be held by Hunter "for the big guy." Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, insisted that "the big guy" was none other than Joe.However, in order to prove this in court one would have to demonstrate that: first, Joe was directly and knowledgeably involved; and, second, that Joe benefited materially and directly from the money that resulted, the CIA veteran continued."I am not sure that it will be possible to demonstrate the former beyond a reasonable doubt (it has been denied, for example, that Joe was actually in the room when Hunter was threatening his Chinese contact to extort money)," Giraldi said.And unless Joe was depositing his money in a traceable fashion in a bank account, it would also be difficult to prove that he benefited materially and directly from that, the former intelligence officer said.Will Joe Biden Face Impeachment?Earlier, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dropped a hint that Republican lawmakers may consider an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden over apparent financial misconduct and the Biden family's questionable business dealings. The speaker detailed the impeachment inquiry would allow Congress "to get the information to be able to know the truth."Little has drawn attention to the fact that President Trump was impeached "for a phone call with Ukraine wherein nothing untoward occurred but his opponents stretched the facts in order to destroy him."However, when it comes to the Bidens, the public sees "clear evidence of influence peddling and payments to various members of the Biden family from multiple foreign entities with no clear business purpose," Little emphasized.For his part, Giraldi doubts that the elder Biden will face impeachment, given how zealously he has been protected by the mainstream press and US intelligence figures.

