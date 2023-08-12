International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/turkiye-eyeing-putin-erdogan-summit-in-august---source-1112558663.html
Turkiye Eyeing Putin-Erdogan Summit in August - Source
Turkiye Eyeing Putin-Erdogan Summit in August - Source
A Turkish source told Sputnik that a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin could comed in August.
2023-08-12T20:13+0000
2023-08-12T20:13+0000
russia
vladimir putin
turkiye
ankara
russia
recep tayyip erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101807873_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_00dc0e05d3cd02f12e73b1340414b105.jpg
"Ankara hopes that the negotiations will take place in August," the source said, adding that "nothing is certain yet, and as soon as there is clarity we will inform the public." Turkish news reported on Saturday that the summit could take place in Russia in late August or early September. A Russian presidential spokesman said earlier that the presidents had agreed to choose the place and time of their next meeting as soon as possible. The potential talks will focus on Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/orban-and-erdogan-to-hold-hungary-turkiye-meeting-on-august-20-in-budapest-1112544237.html
turkiye
ankara
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101807873_185:0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcdcffa28c858fab90ed2dd0086d882b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye-russian relations, turkey-russian relations, erdogan and putin
turkiye-russian relations, turkey-russian relations, erdogan and putin

Turkiye Eyeing Putin-Erdogan Summit in August - Source

20:13 GMT 12.08.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish presidency hopes that Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be able to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks before the end of August, a source in the Erdogan administration told Sputnik.
"Ankara hopes that the negotiations will take place in August," the source said, adding that "nothing is certain yet, and as soon as there is clarity we will inform the public."
Turkish news reported on Saturday that the summit could take place in Russia in late August or early September.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) shake hands during an Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Ankara, on March 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2023
World
Orban and Erdogan to Hold Hungary-Turkiye Meeting on August 20 in Budapest
Yesterday, 18:40 GMT
A Russian presidential spokesman said earlier that the presidents had agreed to choose the place and time of their next meeting as soon as possible. The potential talks will focus on Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала