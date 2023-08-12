https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/us-lawmaker-files-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden-1112549344.html

US Lawmaker Files Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

US Rep. Greg Steube filed an impeachment resolution on Friday against US President Joe Biden for his alleged role in bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution.

"Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. has undermined the integrity of his office, has brought disrepute on the presidency, has betrayed his trust as president, and has acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the resolution reads. The resolution lists four articles of impeachment, including abuse of power, bribery, extortion, fraud, obstruction of justice, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution. On Thursday, Steube said in an interview that he hoped US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would start the impeachment process when Congress returns from the summer recess. Also Thursday, Steube previewed his new legislation, the Hunter Act, which is expected to be published later Friday. Steube said he designed the Hunter Act to help get to the bottom of the cocaine story when a package with the drug was found at the White House, because he alleged the Secret Service is doing everything possible to cover up the Biden family's actions.

