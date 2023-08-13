International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-89-1112559886.html
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 89
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 89
The death toll from the wildfires in Western Maui, Hawaii, have risen to 89, making it the deadliest wildfire in United States history.
2023-08-13T03:45+0000
2023-08-13T03:45+0000
americas
hawaii
wildfires
maui
maui wildfires 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112545280_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff0315cced879c6ec0dc73c9cc71c57.jpg
The death toll makes the Maui wildfires the deadliest in modern US history, NBC specified on Saturday, saying that the disaster has officially become deadlier than California’s Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018. Earlier on Saturday, Maui County said in a statement that firefighting efforts continue in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, while the death toll was at 80.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-80---maui-county-1112553492.html
americas
hawaii
maui
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112545280_220:0:2951:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b7729c919354412ed2c810b53e40384.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wildfires in maui, hawaii fire, deadliest fire in us history
wildfires in maui, hawaii fire, deadliest fire in us history

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 89

03:45 GMT 13.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / PATRICK T. FALLONAn aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / PATRICK T. FALLON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of deaths due to the wildfires in Hawaii has increased to 89, NBC News reports, citing Hawaii Governor Josh Green.
The death toll makes the Maui wildfires the deadliest in modern US history, NBC specified on Saturday, saying that the disaster has officially become deadlier than California’s Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018.
This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2023
Americas
Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 80 - Maui County
Yesterday, 10:01 GMT
Earlier on Saturday, Maui County said in a statement that firefighting efforts continue in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, while the death toll was at 80.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала