Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 89
The death toll from the wildfires in Western Maui, Hawaii, have risen to 89, making it the deadliest wildfire in United States history.
The death toll makes the Maui wildfires the deadliest in modern US history, NBC specified on Saturday, saying that the disaster has officially become deadlier than California’s Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018. Earlier on Saturday, Maui County said in a statement that firefighting efforts continue in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, while the death toll was at 80.
Earlier on Saturday, Maui County said in a statement that firefighting efforts continue in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, while the death toll was at 80.