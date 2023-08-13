https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-89-1112559886.html

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 89

Death Toll From Hawaii Wildfires Rises to 89

The death toll from the wildfires in Western Maui, Hawaii, have risen to 89, making it the deadliest wildfire in United States history.

2023-08-13T03:45+0000

2023-08-13T03:45+0000

2023-08-13T03:45+0000

americas

hawaii

wildfires

maui

maui wildfires 2023

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112545280_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff0315cced879c6ec0dc73c9cc71c57.jpg

The death toll makes the Maui wildfires the deadliest in modern US history, NBC specified on Saturday, saying that the disaster has officially become deadlier than California’s Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018. Earlier on Saturday, Maui County said in a statement that firefighting efforts continue in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui, while the death toll was at 80.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/death-toll-from-hawaii-wildfires-rises-to-80---maui-county-1112553492.html

americas

hawaii

maui

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wildfires in maui, hawaii fire, deadliest fire in us history