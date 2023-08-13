International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
France Completes Training of 6,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister
France Completes Training of 6,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister
France has completed the military training of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers so far this year, which was its goal for 2023
Lecornu said in July that 5,200 Ukrainians had completed training by France, including 1,600 in Poland. He estimated at the time that 7,000 would be trained by the end of this year.France has been training Ukrainians in operating Caesar howitzers, LRU multiple missile rocket launchers, SAMP/T anti-aircraft weapons, AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles and other weapons sold or donated to Ukraine by France and allies. He said France was on a schedule to muster a battalion of up to 600 soldiers every 5 weeks.
18:46 GMT 13.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOEL SAGETFrench soldiers patrol in front of the Eiffel Tower on January 7, 2015 in Paris as the capital was placed under the highest alert status after heavily armed gunmen shouting Islamist slogans stormed French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and shot dead at least 12 people in the deadliest attack in France in four decades
PARIS (Sputnik) - France has completed the military training of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers so far this year, which was its goal for 2023, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview out Sunday.

"The Ukrainian counteroffensive requires a new generation of soldiers, who need to be trained. In August, we met the goal we set ourselves for the year — to train 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, split up between France and Poland," he told press.

Lecornu said in July that 5,200 Ukrainians had completed training by France, including 1,600 in Poland. He estimated at the time that 7,000 would be trained by the end of this year.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Focused on Terrorist Attacks Due to Counteroffensive Failures
11 August, 20:37 GMT
France has been training Ukrainians in operating Caesar howitzers, LRU multiple missile rocket launchers, SAMP/T anti-aircraft weapons, AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles and other weapons sold or donated to Ukraine by France and allies. He said France was on a schedule to muster a battalion of up to 600 soldiers every 5 weeks.
