France Completes Training of 6,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

France has completed the military training of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers so far this year, which was its goal for 2023

2023-08-13T18:46+0000

2023-08-13T18:46+0000

2023-08-13T18:46+0000

Lecornu said in July that 5,200 Ukrainians had completed training by France, including 1,600 in Poland. He estimated at the time that 7,000 would be trained by the end of this year.France has been training Ukrainians in operating Caesar howitzers, LRU multiple missile rocket launchers, SAMP/T anti-aircraft weapons, AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles and other weapons sold or donated to Ukraine by France and allies. He said France was on a schedule to muster a battalion of up to 600 soldiers every 5 weeks.

