France Completes Training of 6,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister
France has completed the military training of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers so far this year, which was its goal for 2023
PARIS (Sputnik) - France has completed the military training of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers so far this year, which was its goal for 2023, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview out Sunday.
"The Ukrainian counteroffensive requires a new generation of soldiers, who need to be trained. In August, we met the goal we set ourselves for the year — to train 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, split up between France and Poland," he told press.
Lecornu said in July that 5,200 Ukrainians had completed training by France, including 1,600 in Poland. He estimated at the time that 7,000 would be trained by the end of this year.
France has been training Ukrainians in operating Caesar howitzers, LRU multiple missile rocket launchers, SAMP/T anti-aircraft weapons, AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles and other weapons sold or donated to Ukraine by France and allies. He said France was on a schedule to muster a battalion of up to 600 soldiers every 5 weeks.