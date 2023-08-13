International
German Rockets Striking Russia? Saxony Head Warns Against Giving Ukraine Cruise Missiles
Michael Kretschmer, governor of the eastern German state of Saxony, warned Sunday that Germany risked an escalation by supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, which can strike into the Russian territory.
"Germany used to have a responsible, smart and balanced foreign and security strategy. Are we really OK with the prospect that German rockets could strike Russia? I am definitely against deliveries of cruise missiles," he wrote on social media. Speaking to press, Kretschmer said that the federal government had repeatedly crossed its own "red lines" by supplying Kiev with heavier weapons than was originally planned.Kiev has been reportedly pressing Berlin for Taurus missiles. Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF in an interview out Sunday that Berlin was assessing the possibility of granting that wish. Talks are also underway about whether the weapon could be modified to make it impossible for Ukraine to strike inside Russia. Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
German Rockets Striking Russia? Saxony Head Warns Against Giving Ukraine Cruise Missiles

19:12 GMT 13.08.2023 (Updated: 19:14 GMT 13.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Michael Kretschmer, Minister President of the eastern German state of Saxony, warned Sunday that Germany risked an escalation by supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, which can strike into the Russian territory.
"Germany used to have a responsible, smart and balanced foreign and security strategy. Are we really OK with the prospect that German rockets could strike Russia? I am definitely against deliveries of cruise missiles," he wrote on social media.
Speaking to press, Kretschmer said that the federal government had repeatedly crossed its own "red lines" by supplying Kiev with heavier weapons than was originally planned.
Military
Military
09:15 GMT
09:15 GMT
Kiev has been reportedly pressing Berlin for Taurus missiles. Chancellor Olaf Scholz told ZDF in an interview out Sunday that Berlin was assessing the possibility of granting that wish. Talks are also underway about whether the weapon could be modified to make it impossible for Ukraine to strike inside Russia.
Russia has condemned foreign military support of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West last year that all weapon shipments to Ukraine would be treated as a legitimate target for Russian forces amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
