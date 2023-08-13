https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/germany-to-give-ukraine-drones-for-aerial-reconnaissance-in-2023--reports-1112562418.html
Germany to Give Ukraine Drones for Aerial Reconnaissance in 2023 – Reports
Germany to Give Ukraine Drones for Aerial Reconnaissance in 2023 – Reports
Berlin will supply Ukraine with the Luna NG aerial reconnaissance drones before the end of this year
2023-08-13T09:15+0000
2023-08-13T09:15+0000
2023-08-13T09:16+0000
military
germany
ukraine
rheinmetall
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112562260_0:162:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_9227b6d7c0a6c3cbcb536d4a4efb0c36.jpg
The supplies will be carried out by the German defense company Rheinmetall on a government contract, the outlet reported late on Saturday. The package will also include ground control stations for the drones, catapult launchers, as well as military trucks. Luna NG (NG stands for new generation) is an advanced military system that is capable of not only conducting reconnaissance, but also maintaining the LTE network, intercepting or jamming enemy communications, according to the report. The drone has a maximum flight altitude of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) and a reconnaissance range of several hundred kilometers. Future versions of the drone will be able to carry weapons, the news outlet said, however, the units that are due to be sent to Ukraine lack this feature. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/gadfly-20-russia-launches-production-of-ovod-kamikaze-drones-new-version-1112554964.html
germany
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0d/1112562260_167:0:2896:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_922adfc03e6f0ef71755f77d92cbf2fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
geman aid to ukraine, german drones for ukraine, who sends drones to ukraine, ukrainian drones, ukraine aid, how much germany spends on ukraine
geman aid to ukraine, german drones for ukraine, who sends drones to ukraine, ukrainian drones, ukraine aid, how much germany spends on ukraine
Germany to Give Ukraine Drones for Aerial Reconnaissance in 2023 – Reports
09:15 GMT 13.08.2023 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 13.08.2023)
MOSCOW 13 (Sputnik) - Berlin will supply Ukraine with the Luna NG aerial reconnaissance drones before the end of this year, German press has reported, citing its own information.
The supplies will be carried out by the German defense company Rheinmetall
on a government contract, the outlet reported late on Saturday. The package will also include ground control stations for the drones, catapult launchers, as well as military trucks.
Luna NG (NG stands for new generation) is an advanced military system that is capable of not only conducting reconnaissance, but also maintaining the LTE network, intercepting or jamming enemy communications, according to the report.
The drone has a maximum flight altitude of 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) and a reconnaissance range of several hundred kilometers. Future versions of the drone will be able to carry weapons, the news outlet said, however, the units that are due to be sent to Ukraine lack this feature.
Western countries have been supplying Ukraine
with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.