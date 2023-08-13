https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russian-air-defense-destroyed-ukrainian-drone-over-belgorod-region---defense-ministry-1112559748.html
Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
A Ukrainian drone was downed by Russia over the Belgorod region in an attempted terrorist attack that resulted in no casualities.
2023-08-13T03:01+0000
2023-08-13T03:01+0000
2023-08-13T03:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
belgorod region
russian defense ministry
drone
drone warfare
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110772636_0:124:3201:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab71ff9fc11b1b84437e06e2c6b9d9d.jpg
"Today, at about 4 a.m. [01:00 GMT on Sunday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/air-defense-systems-down-drone-attempting-to-fly-over-moscow---mayor-1112530854.html
ukraine
russia
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110772636_236:0:2965:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5cbdd9eeae2c150c234015372f9fc67a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
drone strikes in russia, in belgorod, ukraine attacks on russia, ukraine attacks inside russia
drone strikes in russia, in belgorod, ukraine attacks on russia, ukraine attacks inside russia
Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has been downed over Russia’s Belgorod Region by air defense systems; there are no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Today, at about 4 a.m. [01:00 GMT on Sunday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said.
The ministry specified that "as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage."