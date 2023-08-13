International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
A Ukrainian drone was downed by Russia over the Belgorod region in an attempted terrorist attack that resulted in no casualities.
"Today, at about 4 a.m. [01:00 GMT on Sunday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said.
Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry

03:01 GMT 13.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has been downed over Russia’s Belgorod Region by air defense systems; there are no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Today, at about 4 a.m. [01:00 GMT on Sunday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said.
The ministry specified that "as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage."
Russia
Air Defense Systems Down Drone Attempting to Fly Over Moscow - Mayor
11 August, 08:38 GMT
