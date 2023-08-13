https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russian-air-defense-destroyed-ukrainian-drone-over-belgorod-region---defense-ministry-1112559748.html

Russian Air Defense Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry

A Ukrainian drone was downed by Russia over the Belgorod region in an attempted terrorist attack that resulted in no casualities.

"Today, at about 4 a.m. [01:00 GMT on Sunday], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said.

