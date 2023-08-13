https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russian-air-defense-shoots-3d-ukrainian-drone-in-belgorod-region---defense-ministry-1112567283.html
Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 3rd Ukrainian Drone in Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry
Russian air defense systems destroyed another Ukrainian drone in Russia's Belgorod Region on Sunday afternoon after similar attempted attacks earlier in the day
Two other Ukrainian drones targeting the Belgorod Region were intercepted and destroyed at 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
13:39 GMT 13.08.2023 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 13.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems destroyed another Ukrainian drone in Russia's Belgorod Region on Sunday afternoon after similar attempted attacks earlier in the day, with no casualties or damage reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.
"On August 13, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Moscow time [10:30 GMT], another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation has been thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod Region. There are no casualties or damage," the ministry said in a statement.
Two other Ukrainian drones
targeting the Belgorod Region were intercepted and destroyed at 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Russian MoD specified that "as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage."