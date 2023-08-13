https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russian-air-defense-shoots-3d-ukrainian-drone-in-belgorod-region---defense-ministry-1112567283.html

Russian Air Defenses Shoot Down 3rd Ukrainian Drone in Belgorod Region - Defense Ministry

Russian air defense systems destroyed another Ukrainian drone in Russia's Belgorod Region on Sunday afternoon after similar attempted attacks earlier in the day

Two other Ukrainian drones targeting the Belgorod Region were intercepted and destroyed at 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.The Russian MoD specified that "as a result of the thwarted terrorist attack, there were no casualties or damage."

