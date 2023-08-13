https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russian-troops-repel-five-ukrainian-attempts-to-attack-1112559464.html
"In the Krasnolymanskaja direction … units of the Russian [‘Tsentr’] Group [of Forces] repelled five attempts to attack by the assault groups of the 42nd and 67th mechanized brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the fifth brigade of the national guard of Ukraine," the spokesperson said. The defense ministry spokesperson added that more than 80 Ukrainian militants were killed; an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle, as well as an enemy 120-millimeter mortar were destroyed. In addition, in the Svatovo direction, units of the Russian "Tsentr" Group of Forces repelled two Ukrainian attempts to attack, with enemy losses in manpower amounting to ten military personnel.
Russian Troops Repel Five Ukrainian Attempts to Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled five attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Krasnolymanskaja direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"In the Krasnolymanskaja direction … units of the Russian [‘Tsentr’] Group [of Forces] repelled five attempts to attack by the assault groups of the 42nd and 67th mechanized brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the fifth brigade of the national guard of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.
The defense ministry spokesperson added that more than 80 Ukrainian militants were killed; an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle, as well as an enemy 120-millimeter mortar were destroyed.
In addition, in the Svatovo direction, units of the Russian "Tsentr" Group of Forces repelled two Ukrainian attempts to attack, with enemy losses in manpower amounting to ten military personnel.