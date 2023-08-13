https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/russian-troops-repel-five-ukrainian-attempts-to-attack-1112559464.html

Russian Troops Repel Five Ukrainian Attempts to Attack

Russian Troops Repel Five Ukrainian Attempts to Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled five attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in the Krasnolymanskaja direction, a Russian Defense Ministry... 13.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-13T02:17+0000

2023-08-13T02:17+0000

2023-08-13T02:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

svatovo

sputnik

defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1e/1112256022_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_9293928e4bd0ca4760b7d71633e7c9b9.jpg

"In the Krasnolymanskaja direction … units of the Russian [‘Tsentr’] Group [of Forces] repelled five attempts to attack by the assault groups of the 42nd and 67th mechanized brigades of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as the fifth brigade of the national guard of Ukraine," the spokesperson said. The defense ministry spokesperson added that more than 80 Ukrainian militants were killed; an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored vehicle, as well as an enemy 120-millimeter mortar were destroyed. In addition, in the Svatovo direction, units of the Russian "Tsentr" Group of Forces repelled two Ukrainian attempts to attack, with enemy losses in manpower amounting to ten military personnel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/air-defense-activated-over-crimea-as-russian-forces-repel-ukraine-strikes-near-kupyansk-1112549849.html

russia

ukraine

svatovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, svatovo, sputnik, defense ministry