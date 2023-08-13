https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/what-does-the-us-import-from-ukraine-1112567796.html

What Does the US Import From Ukraine?

What Does the US Import From Ukraine?

Despite this aid, there are a considerable amount of goods that the United States imports from Ukraine.So how many commodities does Washington purchase from this Eastern European country? And what are they exactly?

2023-08-13T18:37+0000

2023-08-13T18:37+0000

2023-08-13T18:37+0000

sputnik explains

us

ukraine

trade

import

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107685/67/1076856717_0:198:2939:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_1598f5917477e295eced3469cd9b0be6.jpg

Despite this aid, there are a considerable amount of goods that the United States imports from Ukraine.So how many commodities does Washington purchase from this Eastern European country? And what are they exactly?How Much Does Ukraine Export to US?According to data from the UN Comtrade database, the volume of Ukraine's exports to the United States increased sharply in 2021, jumping to nearly $1.55 billion compared to a little over $988 million a year prior.In 2022, however, the amount of these exports dropped down to about $892 million amid the escalation of the conflict.What Does US Import From Ukraine?Data gleaned from open sources suggests Ukraine’s exports to the US are primarily comprised from the metal industry and agriculture.Specifically, pig iron and seamless iron tubes and pipes rank as top US imports from Ukraine by value, followed by fruit juices and seed oils.In 2022 alone, Ukraine exported over $264.7 million in "Iron and Steel" (primarily pig iron) and $237.5 million in “articles of iron and steel” (mostly seamless pipes and tubes) to the United States, as per the UN database.That same year, Ukraine's exports of sunflower seeds, safflower and cotton-seed oils to the US were appraised at nearly $60.6 million, while the exports of fruit and vegetable juices were estimated at around $71.1 million.Ukraine also exported goods such as electrical and electronic equipment (slightly over $23 million in 2022), machinery such as turbo-propellers and pumps for liquids (nearly $18.6 million worth), wood and wood charcoal (over $17 million), organic and inorganic chemicals ($17.54 million and $15.54 million, respectively), and titanium ores and concentrates (for about $16 million).Other notable Ukrainian exports to the US last year included copper ($12.55 million), honey ($10.28 million) and articles of base metal such as stoppers, caps and lids ($10.3 million).Aside from that, the United States also imports Ukrainian fish, chemical products such as composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, furniture, various articles of plastic, bread, spirits, casein and casein glues, pneumatic tires, women's clothing, toys, physical exercise equipment, parts for railway locomotives and rolling stock, and medical and optical equipment such as binoculars, monoculars and oscilloscopes.The less valuable articles of Ukrainian exports to the United States are chocolate and food products containing cocoa, sugar confectionary that does not contain cocoa, wheat and meslin, petroleum oils and oils extracted from bituminous minerals, yeasts, ceramic products, soybeans, aluminum structures, carpets, and a variety of tools and cutlery.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/majority-of-americans-oppose-additional-us-funding-for-ukraine---poll-1112392442.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us imports from ukraine, ukrainian exports to the us, why us supports ukraine, us-ukraine trade, us and ukraine trade