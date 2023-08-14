https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/1112574675.html

Heaven on Fire: Hawaii Hit by Deadliest Wildfires in More Than a Century

Heaven on Fire: Hawaii Hit by Deadliest Wildfires in More Than a Century

The official death toll from the Hawaii inferno has reached 93 amid warnings that it could increase further

The US’ Pacific Disaster Center has announced that rebuilding Hawaii after the devastating wildfires, which destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, may cost almost $6 billion.The wildfires have become the deadliest disaster in modern US history, surpassing California's Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018.The Hawaii blaze death toll currently stands at 93, a tally that the authorities warn may rise in the immediate future.Sputnik brings you the gallery to see frightening images of the Hawaii catastrophe.

