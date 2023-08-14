https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/1112574675.html
Heaven on Fire: Hawaii Hit by Deadliest Wildfires in More Than a Century
The official death toll from the Hawaii inferno has reached 93 amid warnings that it could increase further
The US’ Pacific Disaster Center has announced that rebuilding Hawaii after the devastating wildfires, which destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, may cost almost $6 billion.The wildfires have become the deadliest disaster in modern US history, surpassing California's Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018.The Hawaii blaze death toll currently stands at 93, a tally that the authorities warn may rise in the immediate future.Sputnik brings you the gallery to see frightening images of the Hawaii catastrophe.
The official death toll from the Hawaii inferno has reached 93 amid warnings that it could increase further.
The US’ Pacific Disaster Center has announced that rebuilding Hawaii after
the devastating wildfires
, which destroyed more than
2,000 buildings
, may cost almost
$6 billion
.
The wildfires have become the deadliest disaster in modern US history, surpassing California's Camp Fire that killed 85 people in 2018.
The Hawaii blaze
death toll currently stands at
93
, a tally that the authorities warn may rise in the immediate future.
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
Part of the blaze-hit town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui Island.
© AFP 2023 / Moses Slovatizki
A woman cradles her cat after finding him in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina.
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
An owl sits in a burnt tree in western Hawaii.
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
Waves crash over a burnt boat sitting in waters near the former Hawaii capital.
© AFP 2023 / Patrick T. Fallon
A woman holds a page of a yearbook as she looks for belongings through the ashes of their family's home, destroyed by the devastating Hawaii wildfires.
© AFP 2023 / Yuki Iwamura
Burned houses and buildings are seen in the western part of Maui.
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
A man sits on Lahaina's historic banyan tree, which was damaged by the blaze.
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
A burnt coconut tree is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii.
© AFP 2023 / Patrick T. Fallon
Maui residents look from a road above Lahaina Town, devastated by an inferno.
© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
A boy rides along a main street in wildfire-hit Lahaina.
