Hawaii Officials Liken Wildfire Destruction to ‘War Zone’ as Death Toll Hits 55

The death toll has continued to climb on the Hawaiian island of Maui, where high winds drove uncontrollable wildfires through several towns earlier this week before residents and tourists could evacuate.

Richard Bissen Jr., the mayor of Maui island, told US media on Friday that he had viewed the devastated area on the island’s west coast with other Hawaii politicians and found it virtually unrecognizable.“The closest thing I can compare it to is perhaps a war zone or maybe a bomb went off. It was cars in the street, doors open, you know, melted to the ground. Most structures no longer exist,” Bissen said. “For blocks and blocks of this.”The center of the destruction was the historic town of Lahaina, which was both a popular tourist destination due to its picturesque old town but also of great importance in Hawaiian history, having once served as the capital of the entire archipelago after it was united into a single kingdom in the late 18th century.The flames swept through Lahaina so quickly on Wednesday that evacuation arteries were clogged, with added confusion created by the fire’s smoke being blown sideways by winds of up to 60 miles per hour. Many fled to the ocean to escape the flames, including those in their cars on the highway as the fire advanced behind them.Hundreds of structures are destroyed, including 80% of Lahaina Town, formerly a town of 15,000. Even boats moored at the town harbor burned or melted, the aggression of the flames was so intense.Speaking on Hawaiian television, Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned residents returning to their homes that Lahaina was “a devastated zone.”Thousands of tourists at nearby resorts have already been evacuated from Maui or worked with airlines to book flights home, but thousands of residents now require aid.Maui Food Bank Executive Director Richard Yust told US media that donations were urgently needed, especially since sea-based resupply was a two-week steam away.Yust said the agency was “providing immediate relief just to kind of calm people's nerves and make sure they have what they need as far as food, water, essentials, cleaning products, hygiene products. We're providing all of that currently to those folks. But it will be a long time. It's so tragic, and these folks have generations (that) have been in line,"Green spoke with US President Joe Biden on Friday as well, updating him on the situation in Maui and thanking him for support coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies. On Thursday night, Biden issued a disaster declaration for the state after having erroneously told reporters earlier in the week that he had already done so.

