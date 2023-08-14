Army-2023 Expo: Russia to Roll Out Cutting-Edge Military Equipment

International
69 foreign delegations are expected to attend the Army-2023 event, with 29 of them due to be headed by defense ministers and chiefs of general staffs.
At least 28,000 military and dual-use goods are due to be on display at Russia’s Army-2023 international military-technical forum, which kicks off in Kubinka outside Moscow on Monday.The opening ceremony is going to be followed by a demonstration of a whole array of advanced pieces of Russian military hardware, including main battle tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and air defense systems, as well as cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
10:08 GMT 14.08.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 14.08.2023)
Russia's Army-2023 event is looking forward to welcoming 69 foreign delegations, with 29 of them due to be headed by defense ministers and chiefs of general staffs.
At least 28,000 military and dual-use goods are due to be on display at Russia’s Army-2023 international military-technical forum, which kicks off in Kubinka outside Moscow on Monday.
The opening ceremony is going to be followed by a demonstration of a whole array of advanced pieces of Russian military hardware, including main battle tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and air defense systems, as well as cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Watch Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
