https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/watch-story-of-russian-tank-crew-wiping-out-ukrainian-armored-column-1112354350.html
Watch Story of Russian Tank Crew Wiping Out Ukrainian Armored Column
Watch Story of Russian Tank Crew Wiping Out Ukrainian Armored Column
Around two month ago, a Russian tank crew bravely stopped an enemy column and single-handedly destroyed all Ukrainian armored vehicles of the squad.
2023-08-02T19:23+0000
2023-08-02T19:23+0000
2023-08-02T19:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukrainian crisis
ministry of defense
sergei shoigu
ukraine
russian army
russian forces
russian tanks
russian tank forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110023926_0:168:3046:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_d69b22cd0a67cca5312cc592fe53b3c5.jpg
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published a video that tells the story of true heroes who eliminated numerous Ukrainian armored vehicles and returned from the battle unharmed.The video, shot by a Russian reconnaissance drone and published earlier, shows how a single Russian tank, supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and recoilless guns (SPGs), defeated a column of enemy armored vehicles, hitting several tanks and other vehicles.The courageous soldiers saw the video of the battle about two months after the clash due to their duties at the frontline.The counteroffensive effort launched by the Kiev regime in early June has been unsuccessful, despite thousands of Ukrainian soldiers been dying for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ambitions while the hyped NATO armaments have been useless.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110023926_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca34186dd98862c9dfa97de5a3acb365.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian forces, russian tank forces, russian tanks, russian army, russian ministry of defense, tank crew, heroic tank crew, courageous tank crew
russian forces, russian tank forces, russian tanks, russian army, russian ministry of defense, tank crew, heroic tank crew, courageous tank crew
Watch Story of Russian Tank Crew Wiping Out Ukrainian Armored Column
Around two months ago, a Russian tank crew bravely stopped an enemy column and single-handedly destroyed multiple heavy vehicles.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published a video that tells the story of true heroes who eliminated numerous Ukrainian armored vehicles
and returned from the battle unharmed.
The video, shot by a Russian reconnaissance drone and published earlier, shows how a single Russian tank, supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)
, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs)
, and recoilless guns (SPGs), defeated a column of enemy armored vehicles, hitting several tanks and other vehicles.
The courageous soldiers saw the video of the battle about two months after the clash due to their duties at the frontline.
"Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu has presented for state awards the crew of a Russian tank which showed courage and heroism in the course of repelling an attack by an armored group of Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye direction in June 2023," the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The counteroffensive effort
launched by the Kiev regime in early June has been unsuccessful
, despite thousands of Ukrainian soldiers been dying for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ambitions
while the hyped NATO armaments
have been useless.