Watch Story of Russian Tank Crew Wiping Out Ukrainian Armored Column

Around two month ago, a Russian tank crew bravely stopped an enemy column and single-handedly destroyed all Ukrainian armored vehicles of the squad.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published a video that tells the story of true heroes who eliminated numerous Ukrainian armored vehicles and returned from the battle unharmed.The video, shot by a Russian reconnaissance drone and published earlier, shows how a single Russian tank, supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), and recoilless guns (SPGs), defeated a column of enemy armored vehicles, hitting several tanks and other vehicles.The courageous soldiers saw the video of the battle about two months after the clash due to their duties at the frontline.The counteroffensive effort launched by the Kiev regime in early June has been unsuccessful, despite thousands of Ukrainian soldiers been dying for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ambitions while the hyped NATO armaments have been useless.

