https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/british-ex-home-secretary-slams-plan-to-house-1700-migrants-at-raf-airbase-1112587469.html

British Ex-Home Secretary Slams Plan to House 1,700 Migrants at RAF Airbase

British Ex-Home Secretary Slams Plan to House 1,700 Migrants at RAF Airbase

With more than 100,000 people trafficked to the UK across dangerous seas over the past five years, the government is struggling to find suitable accommodation. Reception centres have been overwhelmed and hotels are packed.

2023-08-14T17:18+0000

2023-08-14T17:18+0000

2023-08-14T17:18+0000

world

priti patel

essex

united kingdom (uk)

uk royal air force

britain

great britain

migrants

illegal migrants

illegal immigrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112590749_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d9a9b76915c16946b3e6fe4a73bbcc7.jpg

Former British home secretary has attacked plans to house asylum seekers at a disused RAF air base near her constituency.Priti Patel wrote to current Home Secretary Suella Braverman and junior Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick on Monday to protest plans to turn the Wethersfield airfield site into a "migrant camp" for up to 1,700 asylum claimants over the next five years, accusing the government of being "evasive" and "secretive".Wethersfield, north of Braintree in Essex, is close to Patel's Witham constituency.The Conservative MP said that the ministry had never made the period of use clear during previous consultations with local residents — or even in response to three Parliamentary questions she asked on the matter.She said that vague official statements that the use of the site was 'under review' only "suggests that the Government is being secretive about its intentions," insisting that "the local community and partners need to know what the Government’s plans are."Patel also demanded to know how long the airfield would be used as a migrant camp, along with details of the projected financial impact in value-for-money and cost-per-bed terms."Clear answers now need to be provided by the Home Office and the Government must be transparent rather than evasive," Patel said. "The lack of clarity has been alarming and staggering."The government's plan to house up to 400 single men trafficked to the UK — and now claiming political asylum — on the Bibby Stockholm hotel barge in Portland harbour, Dorset, suffered a setback on Friday after legionella, the bacteria that causes legionnaires' disease, was found in the vessel's water supply.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/six-migrants-dead-and-50-rescued-after-boat-crash-off-french-coast-1112556771.html

essex

united kingdom (uk)

britain

great britain

braintree

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

illegal immigration to uk, asylum-seekers, priti patel, home secretary suella braverman.