Chinese Defense Head to Visit Russia, Belarus on August 14-19 - Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will pay a visit to Russia and Belarus from August 14-19, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian...

"At the invitation of Russian Defense Minister [Sergei] Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister [Viktor] Khrenin, member of the State Council of the People's Republic of China and Minister of Defense Li Shangfu will visit Russia from August 14-19, where he will take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, as well as will visit Belarus," Qian was quoted as saying by the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

