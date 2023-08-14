https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/ex-fbi-agent-tells-congress-bidens-team-was-tipped-off-on-hunter-biden-interview-1112590558.html
Ex-FBI Agent Tells Congress Biden's Team Was ‘Tipped Off' on Hunter Biden Interview
Ex-FBI Agent Tells Congress Biden's Team Was ‘Tipped Off' on Hunter Biden Interview
A former FBI specialist told the House Oversight Committee that the agency “tipped off” the Secret Service and the Biden transition team about plans to interview Hunter Biden as part of a criminal investigation in December 2020, according to testimony released on Monday.
2023-08-14T17:07+0000
2023-08-14T17:07+0000
2023-08-14T17:10+0000
americas
hunter biden
delaware
james comer
fbi
us secret service
joe biden
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112590392_0:0:2160:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_5f024d292fd77aeaf52a52bdf8700580.jpg
Shapley previously told the committee that the Biden transition team and Secret Service were "tipped off" about the planned interview, and the FBI agent, who testified under oath on July 17, confirmed key details of the IRS whistle-blower's testimony. The committee's Chairman James Comer noted that the FBI agent and Shapley wanted to interview Hunter Biden in 2020, but just the night before, they learned that the Biden team had been made aware of their plans. The two were then told not to approach Hunter Biden and to instead wait for his call, but received a message from Hunter's lawyer, the statement added. He added that the Oversight Committee has no confidence in Weiss, who has now been appointed as a Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, because of his inability to prevent the Biden transition team from being warned of key developments. US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday the appointment of Weiss as a special counsel in Hunter Biden’s case. He said Weiss would provide a public report at the end of his investigation explaining his decision to file charges or not. Comer, on the same day, stated that by designating Weiss, the Justice Department was attempting a cover-up for President Joe Biden's family.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/oversight-democrats-admit-hunter-biden-did-unlawful--wrong-things-1112570591.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112590392_21:0:1941:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_8963ec8e99406042fb7507639e279281.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hunter biden, joe biden, biden family, biden family corruption, hunter biden crimes, hunter biden investigation
hunter biden, joe biden, biden family, biden family corruption, hunter biden crimes, hunter biden investigation
Ex-FBI Agent Tells Congress Biden's Team Was ‘Tipped Off' on Hunter Biden Interview
17:07 GMT 14.08.2023 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 14.08.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A former FBI specialist told the House Oversight Committee that the agency “tipped off” the Secret Service and the Biden transition team about plans to interview Hunter Biden as part of a criminal investigation in December 2020, according to testimony released on Monday.
Shapley previously told the committee that the Biden transition
team and Secret Service were "tipped off" about the planned interview, and the FBI agent, who testified under oath on July 17, confirmed key details of the IRS whistle-blower's testimony.
“The former FBI SSA [supervisory special agent] … corroborated IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley’s testimony that FBI headquarters tipped off Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team about the planned Hunter Biden interview during US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss’ investigation,” the committee said in a statement.
The committee's Chairman James Comer noted that the FBI agent and Shapley wanted to interview Hunter Biden in 2020, but just the night before, they learned that the Biden team had been made aware of their plans. The two were then told not to approach Hunter Biden and to instead wait for his call, but received a message from Hunter's lawyer, the statement added.
”Tipping off the transition team and not being able to interview Hunter Biden as planned are just a couple of examples that reveal the Justice Department's misconduct in the Biden criminal investigation that occurred under US Attorney Weiss’ watch,” Comer said.
He added that the Oversight Committee
has no confidence in Weiss, who has now been appointed as a Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, because of his inability to prevent the Biden transition team from being warned of key developments.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday the appointment of Weiss as a special counsel in Hunter Biden’s case. He said Weiss would provide a public report at the end of his investigation explaining his decision to file charges or not.
Comer, on the same day, stated that by designating Weiss, the Justice Department was attempting a cover-up for President Joe Biden's family.