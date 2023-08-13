https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/oversight-democrats-admit-hunter-biden-did-unlawful--wrong-things-1112570591.html

Oversight Democrats Admit Hunter Biden Did 'Unlawful & Wrong Things'

Top Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are addressing concerns surrounding Hunter Biden's actions, while trying to distance POTUS from his son's controversies.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a key member of the Oversight panel, emphasized the need to let the justice system follow its course, conceding that Hunter Biden was involved in wrongful activities. Raskin acknowledged Hunter's struggles with drug addiction and his engagement in unlawful activities.The recent announcement by US Attorney General Merrick Garland granting special counsel authority to investigate Hunter Biden, led by Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, came after revelations from IRS whistleblowers about political bias in the federal investigation and the collapse of Hunter's plea deal.Raskin maintained his faith in the justice system and suggested that the dissolution of Hunter Biden's plea agreement on tax and firearm charges paved the way for the special counsel appointment.Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), another Oversight Committee member, avoided directly condemning Hunter Biden but acknowledged allegations that he leveraged his family's name for financial gain.Meanwhile, congressional Republicans are increasing their scrutiny of the Biden family, revealing financial records that indicate the family and its associates received around $20 million from foreign sources.The White House has maintained that President Biden has not engaged directly in discussions about his son's activities.

