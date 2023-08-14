Explosion in Dagestan Kills 5 People, Injures 10 - Regional Authorities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/explosion-in-dagestan-kills-3-people-injures-7-more---emergencies-ministry-1112594397.html
An explosion at a car service center in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, has killed three people and injured seven more, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Monday.
"As of 22.40 [07:40 pm GMT], according to the Dagestani center for disaster medicine, five people were killed, 10 were injured," Melikov, said via Telegram.An earlier warning issued by the Makhachkala city hall said that there is a threat of another explosion at the car service center.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion at a car service center in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, Russia, has killed five people and injured 10 more, Sergei Melikov, the head of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, has confirmed.
"As of 22.40 [07:40 pm GMT], according to the Dagestani center for disaster medicine, five people were killed, 10 were injured," Melikov, said via Telegram.
An earlier warning issued by the Makhachkala city hall said that there is a threat of another explosion at the car service center.
The Monday incident came as reports emerged that there was also an explosion reported at the Talinskoye oil field in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, according to regional authorities who indicated that two people were killed and five others sustained injuries.
Of the injured, three individuals were said to be in critical condition.