John Bolton Claims Failure of Kiev's Counteroffensive Caused by West's Indecisiveness

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's counteroffensive is being stalled by the indecisiveness of its Western allies over arms supplies and is failing to make significant advances because its strategy is focused on deterring Russian troops on the front line, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

"The Ukrainians' inability to achieve major advances is the natural result of a US strategy aimed only at staving off Russian conquest … Ukraine's offensive failures and Russia's defensive successes share a common cause: the slow, faltering, nonstrategic supply of military assistance by the West," Bolton wrote in an article for a American newspaper out Sunday. The West has been pumping Ukraine up with weapons and ammunitions, while Russia has repeatedly warned about the consequences of these supplies for regional and global security.Russian officials stressed that all vessels carrying weapons for Ukraine were legitimate targets for Russian strikes.On July 7, the US began supplying cluster minitions to Ukraine which has been using the bombs against civilians. Cluster bombs have been prohibited by many countries but Ukraine which is allowed by the West to kill people mercilessly.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops continue to try but are failing to advance in three directions — South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and the Zaporozhye Region, with the latter being the primary focus.

