Russia Launches Next-Generation Glonass-K2 Navigation Satellite Into Orbit

Russia launched the next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite into orbit on August 7, Alexander Ivanov, the deputy head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated on August 7 that a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a military satellite had been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, without disclosing details on its type and functions. The Glonass global navigation satellite system is used to determine the position, speed and exact time of objects on land, at sea, in the air and in space. In January, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, announced that the Glonass constellation would be replenished with new Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites in 2023.

