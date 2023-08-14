International
Russia Launches Next-Generation Glonass-K2 Navigation Satellite Into Orbit
Russia launched the next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite into orbit on August 7, Alexander Ivanov, the deputy head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated on August 7 that a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a military satellite had been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, without disclosing details on its type and functions. The Glonass global navigation satellite system is used to determine the position, speed and exact time of objects on land, at sea, in the air and in space. In January, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, announced that the Glonass constellation would be replenished with new Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites in 2023.
glonass, roscosmos, space exploration, navigation satellite, space corporation, russian space exploration, russian satellite, russian space agency, glonass constellation, army-2023, plesetsk cosmodrome
13:19 GMT 14.08.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Baranov / Go to the mediabankA GLONASS [Global Navigation Satellite System] satellite mock-up on display at the exhibition "Space -- Elections -- Telecommunications"
KUBINKA (Sputnik) - Russia launched the next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite into orbit on August 7, Alexander Ivanov, the deputy head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated on August 7 that a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a military satellite had been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, without disclosing details on its type and functions.

"A large-scale modernization of the existing global navigation system began with the launch of the Glonass-K2 satellite on August 7," Ivanov noted at a plenary session of the Army-2023 forum.

The Glonass global navigation satellite system is used to determine the position, speed and exact time of objects on land, at sea, in the air and in space.
In January, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, announced that the Glonass constellation would be replenished with new Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites in 2023.
