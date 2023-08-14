https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-launches-next-generation-glonass-k2-navigation-satellite-into-orbit-1112584720.html
Russia Launches Next-Generation Glonass-K2 Navigation Satellite Into Orbit
Russia Launches Next-Generation Glonass-K2 Navigation Satellite Into Orbit
Russia launched the next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite into orbit on August 7, Alexander Ivanov, the deputy head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.
2023-08-14T13:19+0000
2023-08-14T13:19+0000
2023-08-14T13:19+0000
russia
roscosmos
russian federal space agency roscosmos
glonass
glonass-k2
russian defense ministry
soyuz-2.1b
space
russia
army-2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103734/81/1037348192_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d74730ce33b5520665fb1b8e1673fef1.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry stated on August 7 that a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a military satellite had been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, without disclosing details on its type and functions. The Glonass global navigation satellite system is used to determine the position, speed and exact time of objects on land, at sea, in the air and in space. In January, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, announced that the Glonass constellation would be replenished with new Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites in 2023.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/soyuz-rocket-with-military-satellite-launched-from-plesetsk---russian-defense-ministry-1112442641.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103734/81/1037348192_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7e71f74e7fbcede913e850257d1331f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
glonass, roscosmos, space exploration, navigation satellite, space corporation, russian space exploration, russian satellite, russian space agency, glonass constellation, army-2023, plesetsk cosmodrome
glonass, roscosmos, space exploration, navigation satellite, space corporation, russian space exploration, russian satellite, russian space agency, glonass constellation, army-2023, plesetsk cosmodrome
Russia Launches Next-Generation Glonass-K2 Navigation Satellite Into Orbit
KUBINKA (Sputnik) - Russia launched the next-generation Glonass-K2 navigation satellite into orbit on August 7, Alexander Ivanov, the deputy head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Monday.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated on August 7 that a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying a military satellite
had been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, without disclosing details on its type and functions.
"A large-scale modernization of the existing global navigation system began with the launch of the Glonass-K2 satellite on August 7," Ivanov noted at a plenary session of the Army-2023 forum.
The Glonass global navigation satellite system is used to determine the position, speed and exact time of objects on land, at sea, in the air and in space.
In January, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, announced that the Glonass constellation would be replenished with new Glonass-K and Glonass-K2 satellites in 2023.