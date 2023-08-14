https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-open-to-deepening-military-technical-cooperation-with-other-states-1112581109.html

Putin: Russia Open to Deepening Military-Technical Cooperation With Other States

Putin: Russia Open to Deepening Military-Technical Cooperation With Other States

Russia is willing to develop military-technical cooperation with other countries and everyone who defends their independent path of development, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

2023-08-14T10:43+0000

2023-08-14T10:43+0000

2023-08-14T10:51+0000

russia

army-2023

russia

kubinka

russian army

military equipment

forum

exhibition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582418_0:0:2857:1608_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac77e8a506714b4328fa605eec138b3.jpg

"Russia is open to deepening equal, technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries, with all those who defend their national interests, their independent path of development. And it[ Russia] considers it fundamentally important to build together an equal indivisible security system that would reliably protect each state," Putin stated in a video address to participants of the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023. Russia also offers foreign companies to develop military-technological cooperation, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-arsenal-unleashed-highlights-of-the-army-2023-military-expo-in-moscow-1112569435.html

russia

kubinka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

army-2023, russian weapons, russian troops, russian military, russian military development, military exposition, military-technical cooperation