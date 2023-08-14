https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-open-to-deepening-military-technical-cooperation-with-other-states-1112581109.html
Putin: Russia Open to Deepening Military-Technical Cooperation With Other States
Putin: Russia Open to Deepening Military-Technical Cooperation With Other States
Russia is willing to develop military-technical cooperation with other countries and everyone who defends their independent path of development, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2023-08-14T10:43+0000
2023-08-14T10:43+0000
2023-08-14T10:51+0000
russia
army-2023
russia
kubinka
russian army
military equipment
forum
exhibition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582418_0:0:2857:1608_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac77e8a506714b4328fa605eec138b3.jpg
"Russia is open to deepening equal, technological partnership and military-technical cooperation with other countries, with all those who defend their national interests, their independent path of development. And it[ Russia] considers it fundamentally important to build together an equal indivisible security system that would reliably protect each state," Putin stated in a video address to participants of the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023. Russia also offers foreign companies to develop military-technological cooperation, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-arsenal-unleashed-highlights-of-the-army-2023-military-expo-in-moscow-1112569435.html
russia
kubinka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582418_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0c18fbead904e8eea54556d66dca8cb5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
army-2023, russian weapons, russian troops, russian military, russian military development, military exposition, military-technical cooperation
army-2023, russian weapons, russian troops, russian military, russian military development, military exposition, military-technical cooperation
Putin: Russia Open to Deepening Military-Technical Cooperation With Other States
10:43 GMT 14.08.2023 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 14.08.2023)
KUBINKA (Sputnik) - Russia is willing to develop military-technical cooperation with other countries and everyone who defends their independent path of development, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Russia is open to deepening equal, technological partnership and military-technical cooperation
with other countries, with all those who defend their national interests, their independent path of development. And it[ Russia] considers it fundamentally important to build together an equal indivisible security system that would reliably protect each state," Putin stated in a video address to participants of the 9th international military-technical forum Army-2023
.
Russia also offers foreign companies to develop military-technological cooperation, the president added.