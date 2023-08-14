https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-drones-over-belgorod-region-1112583272.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Drones Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense systems have destroyed Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage.
"On August 14, at about 12:15 Moscow time [09:15 GMT] and 12:45 Moscow time, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles of an aircraft type against objects in Russia were suppressed. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry stated.Belgorod region has recently faced a hike in Ukrainian drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian air defenses shot down at least three drones on Sunday alone.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have destroyed Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage.
"On August 14, at about 12:15 Moscow time [09:15 GMT] and 12:45 Moscow time, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks
by unmanned aerial vehicles of an aircraft type against objects in Russia were suppressed. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry stated.
Belgorod region has recently faced a hike in Ukrainian drone attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Russian air defenses shot down at least three drones on Sunday alone.