International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-ambassador-claims-guilty-plea-could-help-assange-return-to-australia--1112583059.html
US Ambassador Claims Guilty Plea Could Help Assange Return to Australia
US Ambassador Claims Guilty Plea Could Help Assange Return to Australia
A potential plea deal between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the US authorities could allow him to return to Australia, with the case being handled by the US Department of Justice, a Australian newspaper reported on Monday, citing US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy.
2023-08-14T11:19+0000
2023-08-14T11:19+0000
world
julian assange
caroline kennedy
australia
wikileaks
us department of justice
us
united kingdom (uk)
extradition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_0:79:3363:1971_1920x0_80_0_0_3be8b3f2b6dfe89c77fa605bbbdc2528.jpg
Kennedy indicated that a plea deal could end the US criminal prosecution of Assange and help him avoid extradition from the United Kingdom, where he is currently held in a jail, the newspaper reported. She added that the Assange matter was an "ongoing case" that is currently being worked on by the US Justice Department. Since April 2019, Assange has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison while he faces prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to fight his extradition. WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/codepink-us-tone-deaf-to-global-calls-for-assanges-release-as-prosecution-mocks-free-press-1111711295.html
australia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582888_317:0:3048:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7e940b0e00d641ed36000d3a70fd31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, assange extradition, wikileaks founder, assange plea deal, belmarsh prison, us chasing whistleblower
julian assange, assange extradition, wikileaks founder, assange plea deal, belmarsh prison, us chasing whistleblower

US Ambassador Claims Guilty Plea Could Help Assange Return to Australia

11:19 GMT 14.08.2023
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams / Go to the mediabankA police officer stands in front of the banner with a photo of Julian Assange near the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
A police officer stands in front of the banner with a photo of Julian Assange near the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
© Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A potential plea deal between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the US authorities could allow him to return to Australia, with the case being handled by the US Department of Justice, a Australian newspaper reported on Monday, citing US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy.
Kennedy indicated that a plea deal could end the US criminal prosecution of Assange and help him avoid extradition from the United Kingdom, where he is currently held in a jail, the newspaper reported. She added that the Assange matter was an "ongoing case" that is currently being worked on by the US Justice Department.
"So it's not really a diplomatic issue, but I think that there absolutely could be a resolution," Kennedy told the newspaper when asked if she thought there could be a diplomatic outcome between the US and Australia on the case.
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
World
CodePink: US 'Tone Deaf' to Global Calls for Assange's Release as Prosecution Mocks Free Press
7 July, 03:42 GMT
Since April 2019, Assange has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison while he faces prosecution in the US under the Espionage Act. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to fight his extradition.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала