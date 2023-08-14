https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-believes-military-intervention-in-niger-last-resort-option-1112592378.html

US Believes Military Intervention in Niger ‘Last Resort’ Option

US Believes Military Intervention in Niger ‘Last Resort’ Option

Military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the military takeover in Niger ought to be an option of last resort, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

2023-08-14T18:23+0000

2023-08-14T18:23+0000

2023-08-14T18:23+0000

world

niger

economic community of west african states (ecowas)

us

power takeover

west africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112592301_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d633bd183f6ea451cf4341601ca3d029.jpg

ECOWAS hinted at the possibility of military intervention in Niger, after Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani ousted and arrested President Mohamed Bazoum last month. The military leadership have since agreed to begin talks with ECOWAS, new Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine reportedly said.Patel also said that the US is "dismayed" by reports that Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) is threatening to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum."We are incredibly dismayed by the reports that President Bazoum’s unjust detention has gone even a step further and now the CNSP is threatening prosecution," Patel said during a press briefing.The United States sees it as an "unwarranted and unjustified" step that will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Patel added.On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker CNSP-led government.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/wests-concern-for-democracy-in-niger-masks-lust-for-uranium-1112533031.html

niger

west africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military coup in niger, niger ecowas interventiont, military intervention in niger, ecowas