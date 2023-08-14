International
US Believes Military Intervention in Niger ‘Last Resort’ Option
US Believes Military Intervention in Niger 'Last Resort' Option
Military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the military takeover in Niger ought to be an option of last resort, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.
ECOWAS hinted at the possibility of military intervention in Niger, after Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani ousted and arrested President Mohamed Bazoum last month. The military leadership have since agreed to begin talks with ECOWAS, new Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine reportedly said.Patel also said that the US is "dismayed" by reports that Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) is threatening to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum."We are incredibly dismayed by the reports that President Bazoum's unjust detention has gone even a step further and now the CNSP is threatening prosecution," Patel said during a press briefing.The United States sees it as an "unwarranted and unjustified" step that will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Patel added.On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker CNSP-led government.
niger
west africa
US Believes Military Intervention in Niger ‘Last Resort’ Option

18:23 GMT 14.08.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the military takeover in Niger ought to be an option of last resort, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.
ECOWAS hinted at the possibility of military intervention in Niger, after Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani ousted and arrested President Mohamed Bazoum last month. The military leadership have since agreed to begin talks with ECOWAS, new Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine reportedly said.
"ECOWAS has been also very clear, and very clear publicly, that military intervention should be a last resort – something that we agree with, and we continue to be focused on finding a diplomatic solution and are in close contact with ECOWAS and their leadership on this," Patel said during a press briefing.
Patel also said that the US is "dismayed" by reports that Niger's National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) is threatening to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
"We are incredibly dismayed by the reports that President Bazoum’s unjust detention has gone even a step further and now the CNSP is threatening prosecution," Patel said during a press briefing.
The United States sees it as an "unwarranted and unjustified" step that will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis, Patel added.
On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker CNSP-led government.
