https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/bank-of-russia-raises-key-rate-from-85-to-12-per-annum-1112604328.html

Bank of Russia Raises Key Rate From 8.5% to 12% Per Annum

Bank of Russia Raises Key Rate From 8.5% to 12% Per Annum

The Bank of Russia said on Tuesday it raised the key rate 12% from 8.5% per annum to limit price stability risks.

2023-08-15T09:14+0000

2023-08-15T09:14+0000

2023-08-15T09:14+0000

economy

bank of russia

russian economy

russian economy under sanctions

russia

economic growth

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861309_0:0:2603:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_ecfe8307d3e2d97274e1b5ea21d6793c.jpg

"The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate by 350 basis points to 12.00% per annum from 15 August 2023. The decision is aimed at limiting price stability risks," the central bank said in a statement. The statement said that annual inflation in Russia increased to 4.4% as of August 7 as price growth continued to accelerate. The document also said that the bank's decision is aimed at shaping monetary conditions and "overall domestic demand dynamics necessary to bring inflation back to 4% in 2024 and stabilise it close to 4% further on." "According to the Bank of Russia's forecast, given the monetary policy stance, annual inflation will return to 4% in 2024," the bank added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/russias-economy-exceeded-5-trillion-ppp---world-bank-1112390476.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's economy, russian economy, sanctions against russia, russia's economic growth, bank of russia, key rate