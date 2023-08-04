International
Russian economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) at the end of 2022 exceeded $5 trillion and retained the fifth place in the world by this indicator, according to the data provided by the World Bank.
Despite Western restrictions on Russia, Moscow managed to increase its economic power, breaking the record of $5 trillion for the first time in history in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) at the end of 2022, statistics published by the World Bank have shown.The world's largest economy in PPP was China with $30 trillion, the second place was taken by the United States with $25.5 trillion. India with $11.9 trillion is the top three rear, while the fourth place was taken by Japan ($5.7 trillion).Overall, the world economy in PPP grew by 11% to $164.2 trillion, while 20 years ago it was three times smaller - $54.1 trillion.
Russia's Economy Exceeded $5 Trillion PPP - World Bank

Russian economy in purchasing power parity (PPP) at the end of 2022 retained fifth place in the world by this indicator, according to the data provided by the World Bank.
Despite Western restrictions on Russia, Moscow managed to increase its economic power, breaking the record of $5 trillion for the first time in history in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) at the end of 2022, statistics published by the World Bank have shown.
The world's largest economy in PPP was China with $30 trillion, the second place was taken by the United States with $25.5 trillion. India with $11.9 trillion is the top three rear, while the fourth place was taken by Japan ($5.7 trillion).
Overall, the world economy in PPP grew by 11% to $164.2 trillion, while 20 years ago it was three times smaller - $54.1 trillion.
