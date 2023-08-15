https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/brics-building-foundations-of-free-and-equal-multipolar-world--russian-foreign-intel-1112605636.html

BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel

BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel

The BRICS alliance will serve as a "foundation stone" for building a free and just multipolar world, Russia's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.

"The great potential for creating a fair and democratic architecture of international relations lies in structures like BRICS. It's no coincidence that this abbreviation sounds like the word 'bricks' in English," Naryshkin said at the Moscow International Security Conference.The BRICS Summit 2023 is gearing up to take place at the Sandton International Convention Center in Johannesburg from August 22-24. This high-profile event will bring together the world's leading developing economies, collectively known as BRICS - an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.The significance of this summit extends beyond its core members, as a growing list of nations declare their intention to join this economic giant. Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and numerous others are on the cusp of joining this influential bloc.

