International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/brics-building-foundations-of-free-and-equal-multipolar-world--russian-foreign-intel-1112605636.html
BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel
BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel
The BRICS alliance will serve as a "foundation stone" for building a free and just multipolar world, Russia's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
2023-08-15T11:49+0000
2023-08-15T11:50+0000
world
sergei naryshkin
moscow
russia
brics
security
brics summit 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112410418_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e9c612a4781f0dd8549316f37f7016a9.jpg
"The great potential for creating a fair and democratic architecture of international relations lies in structures like BRICS. It's no coincidence that this abbreviation sounds like the word 'bricks' in English," Naryshkin said at the Moscow International Security Conference.The BRICS Summit 2023 is gearing up to take place at the Sandton International Convention Center in Johannesburg from August 22-24. This high-profile event will bring together the world's leading developing economies, collectively known as BRICS - an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.The significance of this summit extends beyond its core members, as a growing list of nations declare their intention to join this economic giant. Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and numerous others are on the cusp of joining this influential bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/global-south-charts-own-course-in-geopolitics--trade-ditches-us-led-world-order-1112476532.html
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/05/1112410418_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d1f652a4c2ad9523ed2b019edc75cc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics summit 2023, brics summit 2023 news, brics summit 2023 venue, brics summit 2023 south africa dates, brics multipolarity
brics summit 2023, brics summit 2023 news, brics summit 2023 venue, brics summit 2023 south africa dates, brics multipolarity

BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel

11:49 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 15.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Wu Hong/PoolFlags of the participating BRICS countries
Flags of the participating BRICS countries - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
© AP Photo / Wu Hong/Pool
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
KUBINKA, Moscow (Sputnik) – The BRICS alliance will serve as a "foundation stone" for building a free and just multipolar world, Russia's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
"The great potential for creating a fair and democratic architecture of international relations lies in structures like BRICS. It's no coincidence that this abbreviation sounds like the word 'bricks' in English," Naryshkin said at the Moscow International Security Conference.
"The essence of this notion subtly nods to the Anglo-Saxons: these are indeed the building blocks in the foundation of a truly free and equal world. In the near future, new bricks or poles will be added. The structure of multipolarity will continue to grow and strengthen, protecting the rights of nations to sovereignty and identity while promoting real economic development. No beast on earth will succeed in dismantling this structure," he concluded.
National flags of the BRICS (China, India, Russia, South Africa, Brazil) countries during the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Cape Town, on June 02, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
World
Global South Charts Own Course in Geopolitics & Trade, Ditches US-Led World Order
9 August, 10:56 GMT
The BRICS Summit 2023 is gearing up to take place at the Sandton International Convention Center in Johannesburg from August 22-24. This high-profile event will bring together the world's leading developing economies, collectively known as BRICS - an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The significance of this summit extends beyond its core members, as a growing list of nations declare their intention to join this economic giant. Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and numerous others are on the cusp of joining this influential bloc.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала