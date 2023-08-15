https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/brics-building-foundations-of-free-and-equal-multipolar-world--russian-foreign-intel-1112605636.html
BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel
The BRICS alliance will serve as a "foundation stone" for building a free and just multipolar world, Russia's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
"The great potential for creating a fair and democratic architecture of international relations lies in structures like BRICS. It's no coincidence that this abbreviation sounds like the word 'bricks' in English," Naryshkin said at the Moscow International Security Conference.The BRICS Summit 2023 is gearing up to take place at the Sandton International Convention Center in Johannesburg from August 22-24. This high-profile event will bring together the world's leading developing economies, collectively known as BRICS - an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.The significance of this summit extends beyond its core members, as a growing list of nations declare their intention to join this economic giant. Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and numerous others are on the cusp of joining this influential bloc.
BRICS Building 'Foundations of Free and Equal' Multipolar World – Russian Foreign Intel
11:49 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 15.08.2023)
KUBINKA, Moscow (Sputnik) – The BRICS alliance will serve as a "foundation stone" for building a free and just multipolar world, Russia's foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
"The great potential for creating a fair and democratic architecture of international relations lies in structures like BRICS. It's no coincidence that this abbreviation sounds like the word 'bricks' in English," Naryshkin said at the Moscow International Security Conference.
"The essence of this notion subtly nods to the Anglo-Saxons: these are indeed the building blocks in the foundation of a truly free and equal world. In the near future, new bricks or poles will be added. The structure of multipolarity will continue to grow and strengthen, protecting the rights of nations to sovereignty and identity while promoting real economic development. No beast on earth will succeed in dismantling this structure," he concluded.
The BRICS Summit 2023 is gearing up to take place at the Sandton International Convention Center in Johannesburg from August 22-24. This high-profile event will bring together
the world's leading developing economies, collectively known as BRICS - an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The significance of this summit extends beyond its core members, as a growing list of nations declare their intention to join this economic giant
. Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and numerous others are on the cusp of joining this influential bloc.