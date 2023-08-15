https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/chilling-story-for-press-freedom-raid-on-small-town-newspaper-sparks-first-amendment-concerns-1112600263.html

'Chilling Story for Press Freedom': Raid on Small Town Newspaper Sparks First Amendment Concerns

A police raid of a small town newspaper has raised First Amendment concerns.

A Kansas town with a population of just a few thousand residents has found itself in the middle of a battleground over the First Amendment after local law enforcement raided the office of the town's paper, The Marion County Record.Eric Meyer, the owner of the newspaper, revealed that the town’s police department raided his home, the paper’s office and the home of the town’s vice mayor. His 98-year-old mother and co-owner of the paper, Joan Meyer, lived in the same house and died the day after the raid. Eric Meyer says she died from “shock and grief” that resulted from the police search.The Friday raid saw police seized computers, cell phones, and reporting materials among other objects from Meyer’s house and the paper’s office.Incidentally, the raid unfolded as the paper was investigating the town’s police chief, Gideon Cody, over claims they received about alleged sexual misconduct allegations from his previous job at the Kansas City Police Department.The computers seized by the police department included information about that investigation and the sources that made those claims about Cody.The search appears to stem from a claims by Kari Newell, of restaurant Kari's Kitchen, who alleged the newspaper stole her identity to obtain information about her.Newell’s issues with the paper appear to be longstanding. On August 1, her restaurant hosted an event for Congressman Jake Laturner, an event Meyer says he and his staff attempted to cover but were asked to leave by Cody.Meyers says a source contacted a reporter for the paper the next day, alleging Newell had a previous DUI conviction and was driving without a license. It was then that Meyers says the paper launched its investigation into the allegation using public websites before eventually deciding against publishing a story on what they found. Instead, he says he passed on the information to Cody because Newell was applying for a liquor license and state law prohibits liquor licenses for individuals with felony DUI convictions and also requires the holder to have a state driver’s license.Meyer then says Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel asked the paper to send the same information to her because the city council was set to vote on Newell’s liquor license application, which the council approved with a 4-1 vote.During that meeting, Newell admitted to having a DUI conviction and accused the paper of obtaining that information illegally. In a statement given to US media, she said she believes the paper got the information by stealing a piece of mail sent to her by the Kansas Department of Revenue.The straw that broke the camel's back came when the outlet opted to publish an article about Newell's accusations and the subsequent council meeting. Two days later, Marion County Court Magistrate Judge Laura Viar signed a search warrant alleging the paper committed identity theft and “unlawful acts concerning computers.”Chris Garaffa, a privacy consultant and the cohost of CovertAction Magazine’s Bulletin podcast, told Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Monday that the case “is a chilling story for press freedom in the US.”In a statement posted on social media, Cody asserted his department was acting within the law and remained “unbiased.”Cody has implied in his post that the raid of the Record’s offices fell under one of those exceptions.But the Reporters of Committee for Freedom of the Press has disputed that claim, condemning the raid and explaining to Cody in a letter that proceedings did not meet the criteria laid out in the act.In Newell’s statement, she claims the Record “has a LONG standing reputation of contortion,” and that the “community by large is FED up.”

