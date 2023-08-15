https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/escalating-tensions-in-taiwan-strait-major-concern-for-philippines---security-policy-1112627144.html

Escalating Tensions in Taiwan Strait 'Major Concern' for Philippines - Security Policy

Escalating Tensions in Taiwan Strait 'Major Concern' for Philippines - Security Policy

The Philippine government says the escalating tensions between China and Taiwan are a "major concern" for the country.

2023-08-15T22:10+0000

2023-08-15T22:10+0000

2023-08-15T22:10+0000

philippines

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090927553_274:0:3915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_824f9635fe80efc8b14301a4875fa093.jpg

"The Philippines is concerned about its economic stability, a potential influx of refugees, and the welfare of overseas populations ... Any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait would inevitably affect the Philippines given the geographic proximity of Taiwan to the Philippine archipelago and the presence of over 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan," the Philstar Global news portal quoted the national security policy as saying. The Philippine government added in the paper that territorial disputes with China remain the country's primary national interest. The Philippines also said that the "heightened rivalries among the major powers are contributing to a more tense geopolitical landscape." In early August, the coast guard of the Philippines (PCG) "strongly condemned" the Chinese coast guard's "dangerous maneuvers and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels" near Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal. China Coast Guard fired back, saying that two cargo ships and two PCG vessels entered the territorial waters of the Nansha (Spratly) Islands without Chinese permission, adding that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and its adjacent waters. In July, the PCG accused China Coast Guard's ships of preventing its vessels from approaching the reef. The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected the Philippines' accusation, saying that "the Chinese maritime police ships enforced the law in line with regulations" and "acted professionally and proportionately to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order." The reef, known as Ren'ai Jiao in China and Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines, is part of the disputed Spratly Islands, a major archipelago that China and several other Asian nations lay rival claims to. The Philippines grounded a navy transport ship, BRP Sierra Madre, on the reef in 1999 to house a contingent of marines.

philippines

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south china sea disputes, philippines and china