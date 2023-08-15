https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/laser-mapping-unveils-hidden-secrets-of-wwii-battle-of-the-bulge-1112599500.html

Laser Mapping Unveils Hidden Secrets of WWII Battle of The Bulge

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have harnessed the power of laser-based remote sensing technology, known as lidar, to unveil long-buried traces of the Battle of the Bulge.

Newly published findings have revealed how researchers harnessed the power of laser-based remote sensing technology, known as lidar, to unveil long-buried traces of the Battle of the Bulge, a pivotal World War II confrontation.Lidar technology, which involves beaming lasers from aircraft, drones, or satellites to measure surface reflections, was employed to pierce through the dense forest canopy of the Ardennes. The research team, led by archaeologist Birger Stichelbaut from Ghent University, utilized a high-resolution lidar scanner attached to a drone to create a comprehensive 3D map of the battlefield.The innovative approach revealed nearly 1,000 hidden archaeological features, including foxholes, dugouts, trenches, bomb craters and artillery emplacements, which remained concealed for decades. The findings provide fresh insights into the specific dynamics of the battle, shedding light on skirmishes and tactics that took place.For example, the discovery of a US artillery emplacement confirmed its position based on its distinct shape and orientation towards advancing German troops. The physical exploration of the site also uncovered artifacts such as spent firearm cartridges and German steel hand grenades.Beyond the immediate battle details, the study also illuminated how the landscape influenced the course of the conflict. The majority of the detected features were positioned around the forest's edge, offering strategic advantages for troops seeking cover. The latest revelation offers a unique perspective on the tactical considerations that shaped the battle's outcome.The researchers anticipate their findings will contribute to increased recognition and protection of the Ardennes Forest as a heritage site. Officials are also optimistic about incorporating machine-learning techniques to accelerate the mapping and interpretation of larger areas. By doing so, the researchers aim to safeguard this historically significant landscape and provide a deeper understanding of World War II's global narrative.The findings of the study were published in the Antiquity journal.

