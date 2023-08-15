https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/north-korean-defense-minister-on-nuclear-war-question-is-who-will-start-it-1112620988.html

North Korean Defense Minister on Nuclear War: Question is Who Will Start It

North Korean Defense Minister on Nuclear War: Question is Who Will Start It

The possibility of a start of a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula is not the question, as the question is who will start it and when, North Korean Defense Minister Hyon Yong-chol said on Tuesday.

2023-08-15T16:10+0000

2023-08-15T16:10+0000

2023-08-15T16:10+0000

military

korean peninsula

dprk

russia

nuclear war

asia-pacific region

tensions

military cooperation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112620786_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_aea711a673b5ebaaf03d895f2cc0f27f.jpg

"Nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula is no longer a question of whether it will be, but a question of who will start it and when. The nuclear war mania by the United States and their puppets in the Republic of Korea [South Korea] is turning the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia into a new hotbed of nuclear war," the minister said during the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security. The current political and military situation demonstrates that solving the issue on the Korean peninsula via a dialogue "is an empty phrase" due to actions of the US, Hyon added. "We are firmly convinced that the solution of any issues through dialogue and negotiations is impossible if the United States does not recognize the complete failure of its hostile policy towards the DPRK and does not completely and irrevocably abandon its confrontational line forever," the minister said.Speaking about plans to further develop security cooperation with Moscow, Hyun noted that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in late July that Pyongyang intends "to further develop strategic and tactical cooperation, interaction between the two countries in the fields of defense and security."Kim and Shoigu have discussed in Pyongyang the development of tactical and strategic defense cooperation between the countries during a meeting on July 28.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220806/north-korea-warns-us-will-be-made-to-pay-the-price-for-tensions-caused-by-pelosis-asia-tour-1099329609.html

korean peninsula

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who will start nuclear war, north korea, tensions on korean peninsula, tensions in asia pacific, us is a bully