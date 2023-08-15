International
WATCH LIVE: Moscow International Security Conference Comes Amid 'Drastic Change' in International Situation
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/putin-congratulates-n-s-korean-leaders-on-koreas-national-liberation-day-1112601686.html
Putin Congratulates Kim, Yoon on National Liberation Day of Korea
Putin Congratulates Kim, Yoon on National Liberation Day of Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of Korea's National Liberation Day to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressing hope for deepening bilateral cooperation, and to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
2023-08-15T06:40+0000
2023-08-15T08:29+0000
world
vladimir putin
kim jong-un
sergey lavrov
koreas
russia
korean central news agency (kcna)
russian embassy
north korea
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111916801_0:0:3059:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_eb79e75b78d5bdcf13838609c79b0e80.jpg
"Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, received a message of greeting from Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, on August 15. In the message, the Russian president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the day of Korea's liberation," the telegram to the North Korean leader was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The Russian president expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang will be strengthened in all areas "for the two peoples' well-being and the firm stability and security of the Korean peninsula and the whole of Northeast Asia," the telegram read. At the same time, Putin congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of Korea's liberation day, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message to his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, the Russian Embassy in Seoul told Sputnik. North and South Korea celebrate National Liberation Day annually on August 15 to commemorate the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese rule in 1945.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/kim-jong-un-checks-work-of-military-factories-in-north-korea-1112576988.html
koreas
russia
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111916801_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_691a9050ba8e2c5b78286a8fc0692ff3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin on tuesday sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of korea's national liberation day to north korean leader kim jong un, expressing hope for deepening bilateral cooperation, and to south korean president yoon suk-yeol.
russian president vladimir putin on tuesday sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of korea's national liberation day to north korean leader kim jong un, expressing hope for deepening bilateral cooperation, and to south korean president yoon suk-yeol.

Putin Congratulates Kim, Yoon on National Liberation Day of Korea

06:40 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 08:29 GMT 15.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW, August 15 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of Korea's National Liberation Day to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressing hope for deepening bilateral cooperation, and to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.
"Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, received a message of greeting from Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, on August 15. In the message, the Russian president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the day of Korea's liberation," the telegram to the North Korean leader was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The Russian president expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang will be strengthened in all areas "for the two peoples' well-being and the firm stability and security of the Korean peninsula and the whole of Northeast Asia," the telegram read.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the work of military factories, including the production of tactical missiles and guided missiles for MLRS - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Military
Kim Jong-un Inspects Military Factories in North Korea
Yesterday, 05:34 GMT
At the same time, Putin congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of Korea's liberation day, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message to his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, the Russian Embassy in Seoul told Sputnik.
North and South Korea celebrate National Liberation Day annually on August 15 to commemorate the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese rule in 1945.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала