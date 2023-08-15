https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russia-south-africa-considering-construction-of-gas-power-plant---energy-ministry-1112628090.html
Russia, South Africa Considering Construction of Gas Power Plant - Energy Ministry
Russia and South Africa are discussing cooperation in the energy sector, including the construction of a gas power plant and the supply of Russian liquified natural gas.
Bilateral cooperation was discussed by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka shortly before a BRICS ministerial meeting on energy, to be held in Johannesburg on August 18. The sides also discussed current Russia-South Africa cooperation in trading in oil and oil products, and noted that interaction in standardization and oil and gas equipment conformity assessment could become a new promising area. The meeting also raised the issue of increasing electricity consumption in South Africa, which requires the development of generating capacities. The parties concluded the talks by discussing prospects for further cooperation in electric power industry, noting in particular that the implementation of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) projects by Russian companies in South Africa is proceeding in line with the plan. The operation of coal-fired power plants in South Africa, which currently operate at half the available capacity, was discussed as well.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and South Africa are discussing joint projects in the energy sector, including the construction of a gas power plant and supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for new generating capacities, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.
Bilateral cooperation was discussed by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka shortly before a BRICS ministerial meeting on energy, to be held in Johannesburg on August 18.
"Our countries are interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector. Today, we are working out with our South African partners the possibility of building a gas power plant. We are already discussing the supply of equipment, the possibility of organizing the supply of Russian LNG for effective operation of new generating capacities," Mochalnikov said as quoted by the ministry.
The sides also discussed current Russia-South Africa cooperation in trading in oil and oil products, and noted that interaction in standardization and oil and gas equipment conformity assessment could become a new promising area.
The meeting also raised the issue of increasing electricity consumption in South Africa, which requires the development of generating capacities.
The parties concluded the talks by discussing prospects for further cooperation in electric power industry, noting in particular that the implementation of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) projects by Russian companies in South Africa is proceeding in line with the plan. The operation of coal-fired power plants in South Africa, which currently operate at half the available capacity, was discussed as well.
"Russian companies have extensive experience in modernizing coal-fired power plants in Russia and are ready to assist in the repair and renovation of coal-fired power facilities in South Africa through concession agreements that can be secured at the intergovernmental level," Mochalnikov said.