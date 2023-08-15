https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russia-south-africa-considering-construction-of-gas-power-plant---energy-ministry-1112628090.html

Russia, South Africa Considering Construction of Gas Power Plant - Energy Ministry

Russia, South Africa Considering Construction of Gas Power Plant - Energy Ministry

Russia and South Africa are discussing cooperation in the energy sector, including the construction of a gas power plant and the supply of Russian liquified natural gas.

2023-08-15T23:38+0000

2023-08-15T23:38+0000

2023-08-15T23:38+0000

russia

south africa

russia

russian energy ministry

liquefied natural gas (lng)

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1d/1112238335_0:125:3198:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_583bd5be4255eaf508a270ed33535f87.jpg

Bilateral cooperation was discussed by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov and South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka shortly before a BRICS ministerial meeting on energy, to be held in Johannesburg on August 18. The sides also discussed current Russia-South Africa cooperation in trading in oil and oil products, and noted that interaction in standardization and oil and gas equipment conformity assessment could become a new promising area. The meeting also raised the issue of increasing electricity consumption in South Africa, which requires the development of generating capacities. The parties concluded the talks by discussing prospects for further cooperation in electric power industry, noting in particular that the implementation of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) projects by Russian companies in South Africa is proceeding in line with the plan. The operation of coal-fired power plants in South Africa, which currently operate at half the available capacity, was discussed as well.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/brics-enlargement-high-on-agenda-at-upcoming-south-africa-summit---kremlin-1112316175.html

south africa

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south african russian relations, russian projects in africa, brics projects,