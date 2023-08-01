https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/brics-enlargement-high-on-agenda-at-upcoming-south-africa-summit---kremlin-1112316175.html

BRICS Enlargement High on Agenda at Upcoming South Africa Summit - Kremlin

The BRICS enlargement is high on the agenda and will be discussed at the upcoming summit of the group in South Africa on August 22-24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The issue of BRICS enlargement is high on the agenda. Including the agenda of the upcoming summit. This is a very important issue, because we see that more and more countries are making statements about their intentions to join this group," Peskov told reporters, adding that there are "nuances" among BRICS members when it comes to enlargement.The threat of a drone attack on Moscow is real, and necessary measures are being taken to tackle it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.He added that only the military could and should comment on the attack from an expert standpoint.Earlier in the day, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses, but one hit a tower in the Moscow-City business center, damaging the facade at the level of the 21st floor. No casualties were reported after the attack, he added. The Russian Defense Ministry said later Ukraine attacked Moscow with three drones, two of them were shot down, the third one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and fell on non-residential buildings in the business center.

