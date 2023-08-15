https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/russias-arms-exporter-says-african-states-interested-in-russian-drones-firearms-1112607207.html
Russia's Arms Exporter Says African States Interested in Russian Drones, Firearms
African states are mainly interested in purchasing Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare systems and firearms, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"African delegations [at Russia-Africa Forum in late July] have expressed interest in firearms, Russian-made UAVs, means of electronic warfare and personal protection, in non-lethal weaponry, systems for detecting illegal substances and the Safe City system. They were also interested in means of information security and other civilian production," Mikheev said on the sidelines of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum. He added that Rosoboronexport was holding talks with African partners on the possible delivery of samples of Russian weapons, which could be delivered to the countries of the region after the requirements of the Russian armed forces were satisfied. "We are expecting to boost our industrial partnership to establish a joint contract manufacturing of Russian products on the territory of customers [African states]," the Rosoboronexport chief noted, adding that cooperation with African countries in the space sector will also be facilitated. The Army-2023 forum is taking place from August 14-20 in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.
KUBINKA (Sputnik) - African states are mainly interested in purchasing Russian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare systems and firearms, the director general of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"African delegations [at Russia-Africa Forum
in late July] have expressed interest in firearms, Russian-made UAVs, means of electronic warfare and personal protection, in non-lethal weaponry, systems for detecting illegal substances and the Safe City system. They were also interested in means of information security and other civilian production," Mikheev said on the sidelines of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.
He added that Rosoboronexport
was holding talks with African partners on the possible delivery of samples of Russian weapons, which could be delivered to the countries of the region after the requirements of the Russian armed forces were satisfied.
"We are expecting to boost our industrial partnership
to establish a joint contract manufacturing of Russian products on the territory of customers [African states]," the Rosoboronexport chief noted, adding that cooperation with African countries in the space sector will also be facilitated.
The Army-2023 forum is taking place from August 14-20 in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.