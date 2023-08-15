https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/ukrainian-police-stage-attack-on-kiev-pechersk-lavra---ukraine-orthodox-church-1112601825.html

Zelensky Regime's Police Raid Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - Ukrainian Orthodox Church

According to reports issued earlier, the locks were cut from a hotel building belonging to the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and that the police, armed with sub-machine guns, went inside.

Police officers have cordoned off three buildings that are part of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and are storming the premises, the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) said on Tuesday.According to the UOC, police officers “have already cut the locks and broke into the [Lavra’s] 57th building.”The reported developments come after Gennady Askaldovich, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for Cooperation to Promote Respect for the Right to Freedom of Religion, slammed the eviction of the monks from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, branding the move as more lawlessness and despotism by the Zelensky regime.On Thursday, a Kiev court upheld a claim against the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to remove all obstacles to the use of property. The monks can now be evicted, sources familiar with the court decision told Sputnik. Ukrainian media reported, in turn, that a commission from the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy had sealed off four buildings that are part of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.Nikita Chekman, a Kiev-Pechersk Lavra attorney and UOC archpriest, castigated the court’s decision as "one of the most shameful in Ukrainian history."Kiev's Clampdown on Ukrainian Orthodox ChurchOver the past 12 months, the Zelensky regime has orchestrated a full-blown crackdown against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Asserting its connection with Russia, local authorities in various regions of Ukraine have prohibited the church’s activities, and a bill seeking a nationwide ban on the UOC was submitted to the Ukrainian parliament. Kiev also slapped sanctions on some of the church’s clerics. The Security Service of Ukraine, in turn, began to lodge criminal cases against the church’s clergy, and also launched a "counterintelligence" crusade against UOC bishops and priests, as well as against its churches and monasteries in search of evidence of "anti-Ukrainian activities."

