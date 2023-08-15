International
Western Weapons Captured in Ukraine Displayed at Army-2023 Military Expo in Russia
Western Weapons Captured in Ukraine Displayed at Army-2023 Military Expo in Russia
A number of Western armored vehicles that were provided to the Kiev regime by its foreign sponsors have managed to make it through the Russian defensive lines...
Over 800 types of Western and Ukrainian weaponry and military vehicles captured by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone have been put on display during the ARMY-2023 military expo that launched in Kubinka, Moscow Region, this week.The trophies featured at this exhibition, which takes place at Patriot Park, include pieces of military hardware such as an AMX-10RCR armored fighting vehicle from France, a CV90 infantry combat vehicle from Sweden, a Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle from Australia and even a XA-180 Pasi armored personnel carrier from Finland.These weapons were originally supplied to Kiev by its foreign backers, who hoped that the Ukrainian troops would use these weapons to defeat Russian forces. Instead, all this gear does now is help satisfy the curiosity of the people visiting the exhibition.Feel free to peruse this photo gallery by Sputnik that contains images of some of these exhibits.
Western Weapons Captured in Ukraine Displayed at Army-2023 Military Expo in Russia

13:20 GMT 15.08.2023
A number of Western armored vehicles that were provided to the Kiev regime by its foreign sponsors have managed to make it through the Russian defensive lines all the way to Moscow, though probably not the way NATO military strategists hoped.
Over 800 types of Western and Ukrainian weaponry and military vehicles captured by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone have been put on display during the ARMY-2023 military expo that launched in Kubinka, Moscow Region, this week.
The trophies featured at this exhibition, which takes place at Patriot Park, include pieces of military hardware such as an AMX-10RCR armored fighting vehicle from France, a CV90 infantry combat vehicle from Sweden, a Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle from Australia and even a XA-180 Pasi armored personnel carrier from Finland.
These weapons were originally supplied to Kiev by its foreign backers, who hoped that the Ukrainian troops would use these weapons to defeat Russian forces. Instead, all this gear does now is help satisfy the curiosity of the people visiting the exhibition.
Feel free to peruse this photo gallery by Sputnik that contains images of some of these exhibits.
© Sputnik

French AMX-10RCR armored fighting vehicle

French AMX-10RCR armored fighting vehicle - Sputnik International
1/8
© Sputnik

French AMX-10RCR armored fighting vehicle

© SputnikBritish Mastiff Armored Vehicle
British Mastiff Armored Vehicle - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik
British Mastiff Armored Vehicle
© Sputnik

British AT-105 Saxon armored personnel carrier

British AT-105 Saxon armored personnel carrier - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik

British AT-105 Saxon armored personnel carrier

© SputnikBritish Husky Tactical Support Vehicle
British Husky Tactical Support Vehicle - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik
British Husky Tactical Support Vehicle
© Sputnik

Swedish CV90-40 combat vehicle

Swedish CV90-40 combat vehicle - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik

Swedish CV90-40 combat vehicle

© Sputnik

Finnish XA-180 Pasi armored personnel carrier

Finnish XA-180 Pasi armored personnel carrier - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik

Finnish XA-180 Pasi armored personnel carrier

© SputnikAustralian Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle
Australian Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik
Australian Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle
© Sputnik

French SCALP cruise missile

French SCALP cruise missile - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik

French SCALP cruise missile

