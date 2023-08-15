https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/western-weapons-captured-in-ukraine-displayed-at-army-2023-military-expo-in-russia-1112613701.html

Western Weapons Captured in Ukraine Displayed at Army-2023 Military Expo in Russia

Western Weapons Captured in Ukraine Displayed at Army-2023 Military Expo in Russia

A number of Western armored vehicles that were provided to the Kiev regime by its foreign sponsors have managed to make it through the Russian defensive lines... 15.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-15T13:20+0000

2023-08-15T13:20+0000

2023-08-15T13:20+0000

multimedia

photo

moscow

nato

armored vehicles

weapons

exhibition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112613542_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_db4f91388ff35998f6ab3b77834707f7.jpg

Over 800 types of Western and Ukrainian weaponry and military vehicles captured by Russian forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone have been put on display during the ARMY-2023 military expo that launched in Kubinka, Moscow Region, this week.The trophies featured at this exhibition, which takes place at Patriot Park, include pieces of military hardware such as an AMX-10RCR armored fighting vehicle from France, a CV90 infantry combat vehicle from Sweden, a Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle from Australia and even a XA-180 Pasi armored personnel carrier from Finland.These weapons were originally supplied to Kiev by its foreign backers, who hoped that the Ukrainian troops would use these weapons to defeat Russian forces. Instead, all this gear does now is help satisfy the curiosity of the people visiting the exhibition.Feel free to peruse this photo gallery by Sputnik that contains images of some of these exhibits.

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

army-2023 military expo, western weapons captured in ukraine, western weapons sent to ukraine, patriot park exhibition, western military aid to ukraine