Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Inspects Captured Swedish Armored Vehicle

During inspection of the Tsentr (Center) units’ advanced command post earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu specifically stressed the need to stage preemptive strikes against Ukrainian troops.
07:23 GMT 04.08.2023 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 04.08.2023)
During inspection of the Tsentr (Center) units’ advanced command post earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu specifically stressed the need to stage preemptive strikes against Ukrainian troops.
Andrey Mordvichev, commander of the Russian Armed Forces’ Tsentr units, has showed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
the Ukrainian army’s Swedish infantry fighting vehicle CV-90
that “was captured in battle,” the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the CV-90 was “one of the many armored vehicles seized from the enemy.” The MoD added that the Swedish armored vehicle was abandoned by retreating Ukrainian troops after the SV-90 was hit by Russian servicemen using the RPG-7 hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.
"During the inspection of the trophy military equipment, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev drew the Russian defense minister’s attention to the lack of sets of spare parts, tools and accessories in the armored vehicles supplied by Western countries to Kiev. This is something that makes it impossible to carry out these vehicles’ operational repairs in combat areas," the MoD pointed out.
The statement came after Shoigu inspected an advanced command post of the Tsentr units in the Russian special military operation zone
in Ukraine earlier on Friday.
The Russian defense minister, in particular, underscored the necessity of launching preemptive strikes on the enemy when knocking Ukrainian troops out of positions.
"These measures will ensure the maximum safety of the lives and health of Russian servicemen," Shoigu underlined. He also thanked the command and Tsentr servicemen for the successful offensive operations in the Krasnolimansky direction, where they have managed to hold more advantageous positions.
The MoD earlier reported that over the past twenty four hours, Ministry of Defense, over the previous day, Tsentr units have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
(UAF), destroying more than 110 enemy troops, three armored vehicles, two cars and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.
The developments unfold amid the UAF’s attempts to go ahead with their counteroffensive
, which Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said has so far brought no results, leading to huge losses in the Ukrainian army.