https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/china-launches-ludi-tance-4-first-geosynchronous-radar-satellite-able-to-map-one-third-of-earth-1112654286.html

China Launches Ludi Tance-4, First Geosynchronous Radar Satellite Able to Map One-Third of Earth

China Launches Ludi Tance-4, First Geosynchronous Radar Satellite Able to Map One-Third of Earth

China’s space program has rocketed upward in recent years, dramatically expanding its network of high-tech satellites and sending probes to the moon and Mars. Recently, Beijing unveiled plans for a manned lunar base.

2023-08-16T19:40+0000

2023-08-16T19:40+0000

2023-08-16T19:39+0000

beyond politics

xichang satellite launch center

china

satellite

radar

geosynchronous earth orbit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112654128_0:19:1510:868_1920x0_80_0_0_a256f941eafe23b0cd5d984594f5a7e8.png

Early Saturday, a Long March 3B rocket blasted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China’s Sichuan Province carrying the Land Exploration-4 01 (Ludi Tance-4 (01)) satellite.The orbital device is a first: it will sit in a geosynchronous Earth orbit and use an L-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to monitor up to one-third of the planet at once.Even though a geosynchronous orbit is among the highest occupied by satellites, at some 22,370 miles (36,000 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, the satellite will be able to monitor the entire-Asia-Pacific region to a resolution of about 65 feet (20 meters).Last year, China launched two other Ludi Tance satellites at much lower orbits of just 372 miles (600 kilometers) to monitor landslides, earthquakes and other geological phenomena.The radar has significant advantages over traditional photography in that it can penetrate any kind of weather. China’s High-resolution Earth Observation System (CHEOS) satellites, which are also geosynchronous, suffer from this limitation, despite having higher resolution on clear days.Stephen Hobbs, a professor in space systems and sensors from Cranfield University in England, told US media the satellite’s resolution “is actually quite good for geosynchronous radar.”“The main advantage of the geosynchronous orbit is the permanent view of Earth over continental scales – about 30 % of the Earth’s surface – so that rapid repeat viewing of a particular area with a single satellite is possible,” the expert added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/chinese-commercial-rocket-ceres-1-sends-7-satellites-into-orbit-1112506077.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

ludi tance; chinese satellite; geosynchronous orbit