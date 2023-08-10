International
Chinese Commercial Rocket Ceres-1 Sends 7 Satellites Into Orbit
Chinese Commercial Rocket Ceres-1 Sends 7 Satellites Into Orbit
Chinese private space launch company Galactic Energy said on Thursday it had successfully launched seven satellites into orbit using its Ceres-1 rocket.
The launch took place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 12:03 local time (04:03 GMT) earlier in the day. Among the launched satellites are Diwei Intelligent Emergency-1 with an intelligent operating system and Xiguang-1, one of China's hyperspectral satellite with the highest spectral resolution. This is the seventh Ceres-1 launch overall and the third successful one in a row this year. The Ceres-1 solid-propellant rocket was developed by Galactic Energy, a private Chinese company that provides launch services for small commercial satellites. The rocket is about 19 meters (62 feet) tall, 1.4 meters in diameter and has a launch weight of 33 tonnes. It can deliver a payload of more than 350 kilograms (770 pounds) to low Earth orbit.
Chinese Commercial Rocket Ceres-1 Sends 7 Satellites Into Orbit

10:19 GMT 10.08.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese private space launch company Galactic Energy said on Thursday it had successfully launched seven satellites into orbit using its Ceres-1 rocket.
The launch took place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 12:03 local time (04:03 GMT) earlier in the day. Among the launched satellites are Diwei Intelligent Emergency-1 with an intelligent operating system and Xiguang-1, one of China's hyperspectral satellite with the highest spectral resolution.
This is the seventh Ceres-1 launch overall and the third successful one in a row this year.
The Ceres-1 solid-propellant rocket was developed by Galactic Energy, a private Chinese company that provides launch services for small commercial satellites.
The rocket is about 19 meters (62 feet) tall, 1.4 meters in diameter and has a launch weight of 33 tonnes. It can deliver a payload of more than 350 kilograms (770 pounds) to low Earth orbit.
