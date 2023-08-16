https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/death-toll-from-armed-clashes-in-libyas-tripoli-rises-to-27---health-ministry-1112629469.html

Death Toll From Armed Clashes in Libya's Tripoli Rises to 27 - Health Ministry

The death toll from armed clashes in Tripoli, Libya's capital, has risen to over 27, with more than 100 injured, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Twenty-seven people have been killed, and 106 injured as a result of armed clashes in Tripoli," the center said on social media. The center added that 134 families have been evacuated due to clashes. On Monday, Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444th brigade, which is affiliated with the Libyan Defense Ministry, was reportedly detained by the Special Deterrence Force, which operates as the police force in Tripoli. The incident resulted in armed clashes between the parties. Libya's Government of National Unity declared an emergency in the areas where the clashes took place, as well as partially suspended arrivals and departures at Mitiga International Airport, media reported. Libya is currently ruled by two contending governments. Libya's western part is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord sitting in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability, which is supported by the Libyan National Army. The south of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.

