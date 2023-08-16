International
Germany Scraps Pledge to Meet NATO's 2% Annual Defense Spending Target
Germany Scraps Pledge to Meet NATO's 2% Annual Defense Spending Target
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government stepped back from its plan to commit to NATO's defense spending target of 2% of the gross domestic product every year
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet deleted at the last minute the corresponding clause from the draft budget financing law which it passed on Wednesday, the news agency said, adding that this way, Germany will be able to continue targeting its current commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense on average over a five-year period. When asked to comment on this report, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters that the plans to reach the 2% military spending target still stand for Berlin. However, she refused to give any further comments on the change to the budget law. NATO allies set the 2% defense spending target in 2014, expecting to reach it by 2024. However, the military spending in many of member states is still significantly below the agreed figure.
Germany Scraps Pledge to Meet NATO's 2% Annual Defense Spending Target

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government stepped back from its plan to commit to NATO’s defense spending target of 2% of the gross domestic product every year, a British news agency reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet deleted at the last minute the corresponding clause from the draft budget financing law which it passed on Wednesday, the news agency said, adding that this way, Germany will be able to continue targeting its current commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense on average over a five-year period.
When asked to comment on this report, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters that the plans to reach the 2% military spending target still stand for Berlin. However, she refused to give any further comments on the change to the budget law.
NATO allies set the 2% defense spending target in 2014, expecting to reach it by 2024. However, the military spending in many of member states is still significantly below the agreed figure.
