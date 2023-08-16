International
Pentagon Announces Three Multi-Million Dollar Defense Contracts
The Pentagon announced three defense contracts
01:35 GMT 16.08.2023
The Department of Defense Seal is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington.
The Department of Defense Seal is seen on the podium before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon announced three multi-million dollar contracts on Tuesday, awarding them to Raytheon, Marinette Marine and Javelin Venture, a joint venture between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Raytheon

Raytheon Land and Air Defense Systems won a $322.5 million contract to build Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wireless-Guided 2B Missiles for the US Army, the Defense Department announced.
"Raytheon Land and Air Defense Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $322.5 million ... contract to procure Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wireless-Guided 2B Missiles," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
Work on the project will be performed in Tucson over the next three years, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2026, the release said.
The US Army Contracting Command, located at the Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama, will be the contracting authority overseeing work on the project, the release added.


Marinette Marine

he Marinette Marine Corporation has received a more than $80 million contract boost to design and build new Constellation-class combat frigates for the US Navy, the Defense Department announced.
"Marinette Marine Corporation [of] Marinette, Wisconsin is awarded an $80,267,282 ... modification ... contract to exercise options for engineering and class support requirements and to fund projects for the frigate surface combatant industrial base and workforce development," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
The company will then use its expanded resources to work on detailed design and construction of the Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, the release added.
Constellation-Class Guided-Missile Frigates are planned to be the US Navy’s next generation small surface combatant warships, providing increased combat-credible forward presence with the multi-mission capability to conduct air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, electronic warfare, and information operations, according to published reports.
Javelin Venture

The Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin joint venture (JV) has received a more than $116 million modification contract extension to construct more Javelin missile lightweight command launch units for the US Army, the Defense Department announced.
"Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $116,986,051 modification ... contract for lightweight command launch units," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson in the US state of Arizona over the next three and a quarter years with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2026, the release said.
The US Army Contracting Command located at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will be the contracting activity overseeing work on the contract, the release added.
