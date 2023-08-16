https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/personal-info-of-georgia-jury-that-indicted-trump-leaked-as-trial-date-proposal-filed-1112655025.html

Personal Info of Georgia Jury That Indicted Trump Leaked as Trial Date Proposal Filed

The personal details of grand jury members in the US state of Georgia responsible for indicting former US President Donald Trump was reportedly leaked online on the same day that prosecutors filed paperwork proposing a trial date.

The grand jurors’ information, including names and addresses, were posted on a “fringe website” that frequently features violent speech, media reported, opting not to name the site. The information was found by the research group Advance Democracy Inc.The website’s users were reportedly posting both the names and images of people believed to be grand jurors to other sites as well.The latest comes just as a Fulton County prosecutor filed court documents outlining a proposed trial date for the election interference case, which may come underway on March 4, 2024 if the filing is accepted.The arraignment date for the trial is expected to be set for the week of September 5.Indicted by a Georgia grand jury on 13 criminal charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State, Trump has rejected the accusations and continued to reiterate that the latest indictment is just another attempt to block his 2024 reelection bid.The former president and 18 others named in the indictment have until 12 p.m. on August 25 to voluntarily surrender. Another 30 co-conspirators were mentioned in the Monday indictment filing; however, they were not listed in the charges documents.

