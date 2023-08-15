https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/georgia-district-attorney-seeks-hour-of-fame-with-fourth-trump-indictment-1112617093.html

Georgia District Attorney Seeks 'Hour of Fame' With Fourth Trump Indictment

Donald Trump is now facing four criminal indictments relating to his conduct as president. Ted Harvey said the prosecutions were aimed at keeping Democrat President Joe Biden in power for four more years.

The fourth indictment against former US president Donald Trump has no legal basis, says a US pundit.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced charges against Trump and 18 others on Monday, including his lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.They include catch-all "RICO" or racketeering charges which criminalise association with others allegedly engaged in a "criminal enterprise." Political commentator Ted Harvey said Willis was just "another district attorney trying to get her hour of fame."The former president is accused of trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election — before it was certified — by asking state election officials to scrutinise ballots in certain counties.The pundit said Trump was justified to make such requests under the circumstances."You have to remember that Georgia... Trump only lost Georgia by 10,000 votes, and that is a razor thin margin in a state the size of Georgia, and there certainly was a great deal of problems with the Georgia election," Harvey said. "There was a lot of skulduggery going on, and could it have been 10,000 votes? I think there definitely could have been 10,000 votes, and I think that anybody who says otherwise is not actually looking at the facts on the ground."The commentator argued that Trump's actions as described in the indictment did not constitute a crime.The former state legislator said Trump faced hostile kangaroo courts both in Atlanta and the national capital."It's very similar to the January 6 indictment," which would be "heard in front of a jury in Washington, DC, where 95 percent of the jurors probably voted for Biden. And I think in Atlanta, they're pretty close to that number as well," Harvey said. "You're going to have a situation where Trump will not be getting a fair trial and he's going to be fighting for his legal life in both of those situations."He linked the trials to Trump's bid for a second term of office in the White House, saying the Republican frontrunner's enemies were seeking "a conviction before the November election in a biased jury with a biased judge and a biased district attorney."For more in-depth analysis of the top news stories, tune in to our Sputnik News show The Final Countdown.

